La Salle-Peru’s Taylor Vescogni, Princeton’s Avah Oertel named ICA First-Team All State

La Salle-Peru senior Taylor Vescogni lets go of a pitch during a game this season. Vescogni was voted Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A First-Team All State. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru senior Taylor Vescogni and Princeton junior Avah Oertel were voted Illinois Coaches Association First-Team All State.

Vescogni earned the honor in Class 3A as a pitcher, while Oertel was honored in 2A as infielder.

Vescogni was 14-9 with a 1.31 ERA and 266 strikeouts to 55 walks in 149⅔ innings to help the Cavaliers to a 23-15 record and a Class 3A sectional final appearance.

Oertel hit .607 with 17 home runs, 19 doubles, four triples, 59 RBIs and 55 runs to help the Tigresses to a 21-9 record.

Princeton's Avah Oertel hits the ball during a game this season. (Mike )

In Class 3A, L-P senior infielder Anna Riva and junior catcher Makenzie Chamberlain were named to the second team, while senior outfielder Karmen Piano was voted to the third team.

In Class 2A, Princeton senior outfielder Keely Lawson was named to the second team, while Princeton senior outfielder Caroline Keutzer, Hall freshman infielder Bernie Larsen and Hall junior infielder/catcher Caroline Morris earned spots on the third team.

In Class 1A, Henry-Senachwine senior infielder Brynna Anderson was voted to the second team and Earlville junior pitcher/infielder Addie Scherer was named to the third team.