Mendota girls soccer wins regional opener: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 1, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: Laylie Denault scored a goal two minutes in to the game and the No. 2-seeded Trojans held on to beat the No. 7 Royals in a Class 1A Mendota Regional semifinal Monday in Mendota.

Mendota (7-11-4) advances to the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against No. 3 Aurora Central Catholic (9-4-4), which beat No. 6 Serena 4-0 in Monday’s other semifinal.

BASEBALL

Princeton 6, Orion 4: Braden Shaw went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI to help the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Princeton.

Shaw also started on the mound and pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up one run on two hits with four strikeouts and five walks.

Jack Oester tripled, drove in a run and scored a run for Princeton (8-17) and also pitched a scoreless seventh, giving up one hit while striking out two and walking none.

Bureau Valley 8, Milledgeville 1: The Storm scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to spark them to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Reid Maynard, Tyce Barkman and Carson Michlig each hit an RBI single during the first inning.

Maynard finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, Barkman was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Michlig was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Brandon Carrington was 1 for 2 and drove in two runs for BV (14-11) and Drake Taylor was 1 for 4 and scored two runs.

Blake Foster was the winning pitcher as he gave up one run on four hits while striking out nine and walking none in six innings.

Seneca 4, St. Bede 3: The Fighting Irish scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand the Bruins a Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.

AJ Hermes doubled twice and drove in two runs for St. Bede (20-11, 10-3 TCC), while Geno Dinges was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Bruno Baker was the losing pitcher in relief, allowing one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks in 2⅔ innings.

Rock Falls 7, Mendota 3: Brody Hartt doubled twice and scored two runs as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Mendota.

Aden Tillman was 2 for 3 and drove in a run for Mendota (12-13) and also took the loss on the mound.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Shabbona: DePue won a pair of events to help the Little Giants place fifth in a seven-team meet hosted by Indian Creek.

Cristian Rodriguez won the 3,200 meters in 12:42.61, while Diego Alvarez Parra, Sebastian Godinez, Fernando Lopez and Edward Rodriguez won the 4x800 relay in 10:26.49.