Lily Bosnich, Daniella Bumber to contend for titles: NewsTribune 1A girls state track and field preview

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich clears the final hurdle for a win in the 100-meter hurdles at the Class 1A Erie Sectional. (Alex T. Paschal)

One of Lily Bosnich’s friends recently asked her where she was ranked in the state in hurdles this spring.

But the St. Bede senior hasn’t even looked.

After finishing runner-up in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles as a junior, Bosnich has taken a more relaxed approach this spring, which she will take into the IHSA Class 1A state track and field meet this week at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

The 1A preliminaries are Thursday with the finals on Saturday.

“This year I really prioritized being a senior and making it to everything that I could, so my times aren’t as good as they were last year, but that’s OK because I’ve realized recently more than ever that the good times really go by way too fast,” Bosnich said. “So I’m just going to do my best and forget the rest.”

While Bosnich may not have looked at rankings this season, she’s still ranked among the state’s best.

Bosnich had the third-best sectional time in the 100 hurdles at 15.34 seconds and owns the second-fastest time in the event this season at 14.88.

Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg has the best time this season (14.47) and had the second-best sectional time (15.23), while Oregon sophomore Jillian Hammer recorded the top sectional time (15.01), which also is third-best time this season.

In the 300 hurdles, Bosnich has the third-best time this season (45.3) behind Hammer (44.49) and Teutopolis freshman Isabella Niebrugge (44.75). Bosnich had the sixth-best sectional time (46.38).

“Pushing myself more than I ever have, putting in the work this week and just knowing that I can do it and having confidence,” Bosnich said about the keys to success at state.

Bosnich said she hopes to hit personal records at state. Her PRs are 14.43 in the 100s and 43.4 in the 300s, which came at state last year. She’ll also run at state in the 100 and will be joined at state by teammates Savannah Bray (shot put) and Kijah Lucas (high jump).

Bosnich isn’t the only NewsTribune-area athlete who will be in contention to finish the season atop the podium.

Henry-Midland's Daniella Bumber finishes in third place the 400-meter dash during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals last spring. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Henry-Midland senior Daniella Bumber already owns eight career state medals and wants to add four more to her collection this weekend, including a gold.

“The goal is to win the 400 this year,” Bumber said. “That’s what I’ve been working toward all these years. Definitely winning the 400 and hopefully making it to the finals in the 100, 200 and our 4x100 [are my goals].”

Bumber enters with the top 400 time in the state this season at 57.14, just ahead of Effingham St. Anthony’s Reese Hoene (57.4). Bumber ran the third-fastest sectional time (58.23) behind Hoene (57.45) and Seneca’s Lila Coleman (58.1).

“I think it’s good [going into state with the top time],” Bumber said. “I’m confident in my race abilities. My sectional time wasn’t as great as my previous time, but part of that is I had great competition next to me when I ran that 57.1 in Lila Coleman. I think when I get down to state, I’m going to have that watch on my back, and it’s going to give me a little extra push to run competitively.”

Bumber, who also owns the fifth-best 200 time (25.33) this spring and had the 13th-best 100 time (12.49) at sectionals, will run her final state meet healthy after dealing with a stress fracture as a junior.

“It’s honestly a blessing,” said Bumber, who placed third in the 400 and ninth in the 100 last year despite the injury. “I was running competitive times even on my injury last year, but I didn’t really feel confident in my runs. It was really nerve-racking knowing I was pushing my body a little too hard. This year, every day I run, I’m just thankful I’m even able to do it.”

Bumber also will anchor the Timberducks’ 4x100 relay, running with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Audrey Chambers, which has the 12th-best time (50.4) this season and ran the 14th-best sectional time (50.58). The top nine teams qualify for finals.

“We’ve been working really hard the last three years to make it to finals, and I feel like this is the year that we’re really going to be able to shine,” Bumber said. “We’ve consistently run in that 50-range, and we’ve kind of been by ourselves when we’re running these races, so I think once we get down there and we get some competition, really push ourselves and have clear handoffs, I have no doubt we’ll get a 49 and hopefully make it to finals.”

Henry-Midland has a strong contingent at state this season as all four members of the relay also qualified in individual events.

Frawley enters with the fifth-best sectional long jump (5.41 meters), while Chambers recorded the 12th-best sectional jump (5.21). Frawley also will run the 100.

Mitchell also will compete in the high jump.

Frawley, Chambers and Mitchell will run with Piper Roach in the 4x200, which had the 11th-best sectional time at 1:47.92.

“The best part about this season is getting to experience this all together and seeing everybody work so hard and getting their dreams and goals accomplished,” Bumber said. “Us seniors girls, we were just freshmen not that long ago, just hoping and dreaming to be able to make it down for everything. Now Taylor Frawley, Alison Mitchell and I are all going down for four events this year, so there’s just something special about that. I’m beyond proud of our program and what it’s growing to be.”

Bureau Valley also has a big group going to state with five individuals and two relays.

Sophomore Elise House ran the fourth-best sectional time in the 400 (58.9) and freshman Madisyn Shipp’s leap of 10.41 meters was 15th among sectional performances in the triple jump.

The foursome of Maddie Wetzell, Abby Stabler, Gemma Moore and Harper Wetzell recorded the eighth-fastest sectional time in the 4x800

Also competing for the Storm are Harper Wetzell in the 1,600, Maddie Wetzell in the 3,200, Mya Shipp in the long jump and Moore, Stabler, Mya Shipp and House in the 4x400.

For the Amboy co-op, Jillian Anderson tied for the seventh-best sectional height (1.57) in the high jump, and Bella Yanos had the 11th-best sectional long jump at 5.24.

Also for the Clippers, Maddie Althaus will run the 400, and Alexa McKendry, Maddie Althaus, Anderson and Yanos will run the 4x100.

Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan will compete in the discus and shot put.