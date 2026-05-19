Dimmick’s Adela Turigliatti wins IESA title, Putnam County’s Anniston Judd earns 4 medals

Dimmick's Adela Turigliatti throws the discus during the IESA Class 1A state track and field meet. Turigliatti won the title with a toss of 28.26 meters. (Photo provided by Betsy Goodbre)

Dimmick seventh grader Adela Turigliatti claimed a state championship, Putnam County eighth grader Anniston Judd claimed four state medals and 21 area individuals and nine relays earned medals over the weekend at the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 1A and 2A state track and field meet.

Turigliatti won the Class 1A seventh grade discuss title with a toss of 28.26 meters, nearly two meters further than second place.

Judd placed fourth in the 400 meters in 1:01.07, finished seventh in the 1,600 in 5:28.71, took eighth in the 800 in 2:24.99 and helped the Pumas’ 4x100 relay to fifth place in 54.22 seconds.

Here’s a look at all the medalists from the NewsTribune area.

Dimmick's Adela Turigliatti (center) poses for a photo with her father, Josh, and mother, Hope after winning the IESA Class 1A discus title. (Photo provided by )

Class 2A boys

The Bureau Valley eighth grade 4x200 relay of Chayse Ioder, Christopher Morris, Carter Brady and Cayle Ioder placed fourth in 1:41.01.

In the seventh grade meet, Fieldcrest’s Tanner West finished fifth in the 400 (58.81) and seventh in the 100 (12.83), while JFK’s Bennett Thompson placed eighth in the shot put (10.69).

Class 2A girls

The Bureau Valley seventh grade foursome of Daelyn Benavidez, Kinley Gruber, Ellie Endress and Madilynn Goossens brought home two medals.

The Storm were runner-up in the spring medley relay (200-200-400-800) in 4:44.94 and placed fifth in the 4x200 in 1:57.48.

In the eighth grade meet, Judd won her three individual medals and ran with Chloe Christiansen, Emily Konczak and Mylee Christiansen to place fifth in the 4x100 (54.22).

Bureau Valley’s Myla Wilt, Brianna Crownover, Macey Buckley and Jenna Galassi took seventh in the sprint medley relay (4:45.69).

Fieldcrest’s Trynity Mason leaped 4.67 meters to take third in the long jump.

Putnam County eighth grader Anniston Judd won four medals at the IESA Class 2A state track and field meet. She placed fourth in the 400 meters, seventh in the 1,600, eighth in the 800 and ran on PC's fifth-place 4x100 relay. (Photo provided by Vanessa )

Class 1A boys

Earlville seventh grader Grant Cook claimed a pair of third-place medals with a 1.51 in the high jump and a 5.19 in the long jump.

Ladd’s Chaise Raef ran an 18.46 to place fourth in the 110 hurdles.

Malden’s Jase Perez finished fifth in the shot put (10.95), and Mendota Holy Cross’s Mason Atherton cleared 2.2 to tie for sixth in the pole vault.

Carlo Acutis’s Dylan Grzybowski placed seventh in the 110 hurdles (19.19) and ran with Mitchell Marincic, Kip Milus and Greyson Carls to finish eighth in the 4x200 (1:57.18).

Ladd had two medalists in eighth grade, with Talin Bland placing third in the high jump (1.67) and Jonathan Luasia finishing eighth in the shot put (12.24).

Class 1A girls

The Illinois Valley dominated in the discus.

Along with Turigliatti’s state title in the event, Dimmick teammate Brynley Pyszka placed third (25.83), Carlo Acutis’s Sierra Biagioni took sixth (24.21) and Lostant/Tonica’s Ziva Zachary finished seventh (23.41). Zachary also placed third in the shot put (9.03).

In eighth grade, Lostant/Tonica’s Natali Moriarty was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (16.58).

Dimmick’s Kaylee Siebert placed third in the high jump (1.44)

Henry-Senachwine’s Jordyn Row finished sixth in the long jump (4.53) and seventh in the 200 (27.55) and ran with Chloe Summers, Caroline Duke and Trinity Frawley to place fourth in the 4x100 (54.74).

The LaMoille Allen foursome of Cali Kubat, Olivia Ultch, Claire Drummer and Dakota Wendelken placed fourth in the 4x200 in 2:01, while Elyse Grubich, Sadie Sticka, Maeve Brandt and Callie Fusinetti of Carlo Acutis placed eighth in 2:03.45.

Mendota Holy Cross’s Linda MacDonald took seventh in the discus (27.01), and Ladd’s Stella Simpson finished eighth in the shot put (9.04).