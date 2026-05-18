NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Fieldcrest’s Layten Gerdes

Fieldcrest senior Layten Gerdes had a strong week on the mound and at the plate for the Knights.

Gerdes was the winning pitcher against Fieldcrest, giving up two unearned runs on three hits while striking out nine batters and walking one in five innings. He also went 2 for 2 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs.

Against LeRoy, Gerdes went 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs.

“He threw really well in his start against Fisher,” Fieldcrest coach Mark Brown said. “He executed pitches and kept Fisher hitters off balance most of the night. Offensively, Layten had a good week. He had two home runs and got on base a lot for us.”

For his performance, Gerdes was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Gerdes answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing baseball and how did you get into it?

Gerdes: I was 5 years old when I started playing baseball. My mom and dad introduced me to the sport and I have loved it since.

What do you enjoy about playing baseball?

Gerdes: What I enjoy about baseball is the feeling of relaxation while competing.

What makes you a good baseball player?

Gerdes: What makes me a good player is my physicality I present on the field as a two-way and not having a performance based mindset. Rather, I’m focused on growth, which makes me a good leader and example.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Gerdes: I have two favorite sports memories. The first is being able to play at the Brewers stadium and playing in the Dominican Republic were both experiences of a lifetime.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Gerdes: If I could go anywhere, I’d go to Turks and Caicos. It looks amazing.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Gerdes: Honey BBQ wings.

What is your most played song recently?

Gerdes: ‘Free Promo’ by Lil Baby.

If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?

Gerdes: My dad. He knows me best.

What are your plans after high school?

Gerdes: After high school I will be attending Southwestern Illinois College to continue playing baseball while also pursuing my education. What I’m studying is currently undecided.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Gerdes: Going 4 for 6 last week and pitching well always feels good. I credit that to the people around me who make me better and my work ethic, while just taking advantage of the opportunities given.