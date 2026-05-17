Brie Ruppert strikes out 16 in La Salle-Peru softball’s win: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 3, Sterling 1 (8 inn.): Brie Ruppert allowed one run on six hits while striking out 16 batters and walking two in a complete game to lead the Cavaliers to an extra inning victory in Sterling.

Dagny Greer and Addison Piecha delivered RBI singles in the top of the eighth inning to lift L-P to the win.

Greer was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI and Piecha went 2 for 3 with a double. Karmen Piano went 3 for 5 and scored a run for L-P.

Metamora 3, La Salle-Peru 1: Karmen Piano had both of the Cavaliers’ hits in a nonconference loss in the regular season finale in Sterling.

Piano launched a home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning.

Taylor Vescogni was the losing pitcher for L-P (20-14) as she gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.

Tremont 13, Fieldcrest 3 (5 inn.): TeriLynn Timmerman doubled and scored a run as the Knights lost in the Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase.

Liv Denk was 1 for 2 with an RBI for Fieldcrest (0-16), while Leah Armes took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

Tri-Valley 3, Fieldcrest 2: Zach Overocker doubled and scored a run as the Knights lost in the Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase.

Lucas Anson went 1 for 3 and drove in a run for Fieldcrest (10-15) and Layten Gerdes was 2 for 3 with a double.

Drew Overocker took the loss on the mound as he gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At El Paso: James Arkins won the pole vault to help St. Bede place fifth in the 18-team El Paso-Gridley Last Chance Invite.

Arkins cleared 3.2 meters.

Also for the Bruins, Landon Balestri placed second in the 400 meters (53.17 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (24.02), Will Sramek was runner-up in the discus (43.68) and the 4x800 relay of Christopher Gedraitis, Weston Heersink, Joe Savitch and Preston Vasquez placed second in 9:47.82.

Braydin Eplin placed third in the discus (41.24) for Fieldcrest, which finished 14th.