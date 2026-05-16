NewsTribune girls soccer regional preview

L-P's Vicky Tejada and Rochelle's Evelyn Garcia run after the ball during a game this season at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the girls soccer regionals involving NewsTribune-area teams.

Class 2A Sycamore Regional

Schedule

Tuesday - No. 1 Sycamore (13-9) vs. No. 8 Sterling (3-21)/No. 9 Streator (3-16-3) winner, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday - No. 4 La Salle-Peru (10-11-2) vs. No. 5 Rock Island (6-11), 4 p.m.

Friday - Title match, 4:30 p.m.

Worth noting: The Cavaliers are 2-2-1 in their last five matches, including a 2-1 win over Plano in the regular season finale on Wednesday. “The key to success (in the postseason) is to keep building on what we’ve been working on all season and leave it all out on the field,” L-P coach Christin Pappas said. “If my girls play their hardest, I’ll be happy.” … L-P is looking to advance to a regional final for the second time in program history. L-P lost in a regional final in 2024. ... L-P hasn’t played Rock Island but would play a familiar foe in the title game. L-P lost to Sycamore 6-1 and 7-0 in Interstate 8 Conference play this season. The Cavs beat Sterling 2-0 and Streator 7-1. … Rock Island has wins over Sterling (2-0) and Streator (2-0). … One of Sterling’s three wins came against Streator (1-0). … Sycamore is 7-3 in its last 10 games. The Spartans have outscored opponents 75-49. … The Spartans are looking for their 15th regional title, the last coming in 2024.

Next: The winner advances to the Orion Sectional to play the winner of the Geneva Regional at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Class 1A Mendota Regional

Schedule

Monday - No. 2 Mendota (6-11-4) vs. No. 7 Hinckley-Big Rock (3-6-3), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Aurora Central Catholic (8-4-4) vs. No. 6 Serena (4-6-3), 6:30 p.m.

Friday - Title match, 5 p.m.

Worth noting: The Trojans are looking to win their second regional championship in a row. Mendota beat Princeton 1-0 in last year’s regional final, which also was played in Mendota. “We have had great success when hosting regionals,” Mendota coach Nick Meyers said. “Both of our regional titles have been when we were at home. We get to defend our home field and our girls seem to play a little better when we are at home and familiar with things.” … Meyers expects a competitive regional. “I think it’s going to be a fun regional because I think all four teams are somewhat similar in ability,” Meyers said. … Mendota has lost its last three games. The Trojans’ last win was a 3-0 victory over Serena on April 30. That was Mendota’s lone game against a regional opponent. … Aurora Central Catholic has played a challenging schedule against larger teams with 12 of its 16 games against 2A and 3A teams, including a pair of 2A No. 1 seeds.

Next: The winner moves on to play the winner of the Byron Regional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Class 1A Princeton Regional

Schedule

Monday - No. 3 Princeton (16-6) vs. No. 5 Macomb (3-9-2), 4:30 p.m.

Friday - Title match: No. 1 Alleman (10-7) vs. Princeton/Macomb winner, 5 p.m.

Worth noting: Princeton gets to start the postseason at home as regional hosts. The Tigresses are undefeated in home matches this season (9-0). Princeton won four of its last five matches, ending the regular season with a 3-2 loss to Byron. “We are really excited to be hosting the regional this year. We have been really strong at home this season,” PHS coach David Gray said. “We have had an eye on the playoffs all year, and now it is time. We need to make sure we play well on Monday versus Macomb. We did not have our best match the last time out versus Byron, so we need to play a better match.” … Alleman awaits in the final. The Pioneers beat Princeton 3-1 on April 16 to give the Tigresses their first loss after a 9-0 start. Alleman, which won the Western Big Six Conference, has won four straight regional titles and nine in the last 11 years. Princeton is looking for its first regional title since 2022 and its fourth overall. “If we do get through (the semifinal), then we will need our best effort to beat Alleman,” Gray said. “The conditions for us to play well in this regional are in place, now we have to take care of our part.”

Next: Winner moves on to the Alleman Sectional to face the winner of the IVC Regional at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Class 1A Geneseo Regional

Schedule

Tuesday - No. 2 Geneseo (13-4-1) vs. No. 7 DePue-Hall (2-10-1), 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Canton (8-8-3) vs. No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville (3-10-2) 6:30 p.m.

Friday - Title match, 7 p.m.

Worth noting: The Little Giants ended the regular season with a 1-1 tie against La Salle-Peru. DePue-Hall lost its last six games before that with its last win coming April 14 against Sandwich. … DePue-Hall opens against Geneseo, which is in 1A this spring after playing in a 2A regional final last season.

Next: Winner advances to the Alleman Sectional to play the winner of the Bloomington Central Catholic Regional at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.