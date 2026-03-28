NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Anna Riva

La Salle-Peru senior Anna Riva has a powerful bat.

She showed that against Morton.

Riva launched three home runs - one to each field - and also ripped a double and drove in six runs in an 11-4 win over the Potters.

She also had an RBI in a 3-1 loss to Seneca.

“Anna had one heck of a week,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “She’s really bought into the hitting style this year. Not over swinging and going with the pitch. This has allowed her to hit to all fields with authority. I’m proud of her for what she’s done to this point. I hope she keeps it rolling.”

For her performance, Riva was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Riva answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing softball and how did you get into it?

Riva: I was 7 years old when I started playing softball. I played for the Orange Crush Spring Valley city ball team. I also grew up going to my older brother’s baseball games and was always playing catch with him and my parents.

What do you enjoy about playing softball?

Riva: I cherish the moments of being outside in the fresh air with my teammates. I love competing and the one on one battle with the pitcher. I have the drive to be loud and aggressive on the field.

What makes you a good softball player?

Riva: I am consistent and coachable with a good work ethic and positive attitude. I can play multiple positions and I am very supportive of my teammates.

Do you have any pregame routines or rituals?

Riva: I eat a small bag of pretzels before every game. I do my hair exactly 15 minutes before we arrive at away games and I listen to my walkup song right before we arrive at the field.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Riva: Hitting three home runs in our first home game against Morton.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go any why?

Riva: I would love to travel to Italy because of the amazing food and how beautiful it looks. I would like to experience the Italian culture for myself.

After a road game, where is your favorite place to stop to eat and what do you get?

Riva: My team usually goes out to eat. My favorite spot is Portillos. I usually order a bacon cheeseburger with pickle and ketchup, fries and a root beer.

What is your most played song recently?

Riva: ‘Cloud 9’ by Megan Moroney.

What are your plans after high school?

Riva: I would like to continue my softball career and study radiology at a four-year university.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Riva: I am very proud of myself. The hard work in the weight room and batting cages has really prepared me for this season. I am happy to be able to contribute to my team.