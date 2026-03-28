L-P baseball plays ‘complete game’ in win over Princeton

The La Salle-Peru baseball team had its best offensive output and held an opponent to its lowest run today of the season Saturday.

The Cavaliers scored in every inning but one and held Princeton to two runs in a 10-2 nonconference victory at Huby Sarver Field in La Salle.

“I thought we played a complete game,” L-P coach Matt Glupczynski said. “I thought (Ceyton) Urbanski did a good job of setting the tone, pounding the zone and making sure they had to hit to get on. Offensively, we won four innings, we pushed one and they won one, so I was very happy with what we did offensively.”

L-P had allowed four runs or more in each of its first six games this season, but held the Tigers scoreless in six of seven innings.

Urbanski gave up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts in four innings, while Geno Argubright threw three scoreless innings of relief, giving up two hits with two strikeouts.

Princeton’s two runs came in the fourth when Cayden Benavidez walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on an infield single by Hayden Sayler, while Abe Longeville walked and later scored on an error.

The Tigers had baserunners in each of the first five innings, but stranded five runners in scoring position.

“It’s a work in progress,” Princeton coach Patrick Smith said about his team’s offense. “We haven’t hit the cover off the ball by any means, but I thought we put a lot of balls in play today and cut down on strikeouts a little bit. We have to get more timely hits. When we get guys on with two outs and have guys on third base, we have to drive those runs in. We just need more reps.”

The Cavs (2-5) were able to get their offense going after coming in averaging 3.5 runs per game with a season-high of eight.

L-P scored in the first when Jett Hill doubled and scored on an RBI single by Urbanski.

In the second, Monti Lorenzi reached on an error and later scored on an error.

The Cavs pushed their lead to 5-0 when Lorenzi cleared the bases with a three-run double in the third.

After Princeton’s pair of runs in the top of the court, Braylin Bond drew a bases-loaded walk for another L-P run in the bottom half.

“We’ve been really working on trying to take the ball the other way with two strikes, staying on the ball, not striking out as much,” Glupczynski said. “Early in the game, we got a two-out hit by Urbanski for a run and then we came up with a hit and run with Bond a little later in the inning. The second inning we kept it rolling and scratched another run across. Then we had the big inning that put us up 5-0. Even though they answered back to make it 5-2, we were able to tack on another run to keep the momentum.”

After a scoreless fifth, the Cavs scored four in the sixth.

Hill singled, stole second and third and scored when the throw to third got away. Ernat reached on an error, stole second and third and scored on an error, Urbanski scored on a wild pitch and Bond came in on a groundout.

“That’s one of the things we preach is trying to create that controlled chaos on the bases,” Glupczynski said. “We were able to do that with Hill and Ernat and it paid off. It caused some confusion for them and we were able to take advantage.”

Glupczynski said he hopes Saturday’s performance can get L-P headed in the right direction offensively.

“We’re really young,” Glupczynski said. “We start six or seven juniors and some of our seniors who are starting, this is their first action. As coaches, we’re trying to feel out our roster and what we can do. The players are trying to learn our philosophy and what we do up here and what it takes to win a varsity game because it’s a lot different compared to winning a sophomore or freshman game. Hopefully this will be a springboard. We’re going to keep working on those fundamental things and go from there.”

Smith is looking for the Tigers (0-4) to clean up its defense after committing five errors.

“We’re making a lot of mistakes and kind of shooting ourselves in the foot,” Smith said. “We’re missing pitches. Sometimes we’re not throwing the ball to the right base. Just not doing things that we need to do to win games right now.

“We have a week until our next game, so five practices will help. We just need reps. We’re young. We’ve only got four seniors. So we’re counting on a lot of leadership from them. We just need games. I think that’s going to be the thing that hopefully gets us doing those things to win games.”