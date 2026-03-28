Hall softball routs Somonauk for first win: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Hall 12, Somonauk 1 (6 inn.): Ava Delphi and Haven Rossi each belted home runs as the Red Devils cruised to a nonconference victory Saturday in Somonauk for their first win of the season.

Delphi finished 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs and Rossi was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Bernie Larsen tripled, drove in three runs and scored a run for Hall (1-7), while Charlie Pellegrini was 4 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs.

Madison Krewer threw a complete game, giving up one unearned run on four hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

Princeton 6, Plano 1: Avah Oerte hit two home runs and a double, drove in three runs and scored two runs to lead the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Princeton.

Oertel also was the winning pitcher for Princeton (5-2), allowing one run on six hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.

Keely Lawson hit a solo home run for the Tigresses.

Bureau Valley 10, Polo 0 (5 inn.): Ali Carrington went 3 for 3 with a double and scored two runs to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Emily Wright went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for BV (2-3), while Kloey Trujillo doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run and Kadyn Haage was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Mallory Maubach-Williams threw a three-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking three.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 10, Annawan-Wethersfield 7 (8 inn.): Johnathon Stunkel ripped a two-run triple and later scored on a double by Kade Zimmerlein in the eighth inning to help the Panthers earn a nonconferene victory in Annawan.

Stunkel finished 3 for 5 with two triples, three RBIs and three runs for PC (4-1), while Zimmerlein was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs and Traxton Mattingly was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs.

Maddox Poole was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Bureau Valley 14, Polo 0 (5 inn.): The Storm had eight hits and scored nine runs in the first inning on the way to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Blake Foster was 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs, Dakarai Martin went 2 for 4, drove in two runs and scored a run and Tyce Backman was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Foster, Reid Maynard, Barkman and Martin combined for a one-hit shutout for BV (2-1), striking out seven and walking none.

Henry-Senachwine 6, Princeville 5: Carson Rowe went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Princeville.

Quinton Schrum stole home for Henry (3-4).

Ben Meachum earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Geneseo 5-1, Hall 4-0: The Red Devils were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Geneseo, losing 5-4 and 1-0.

In the first game, Braden Curran was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI, while Luke Bryant took the loss on the mound. The Maple Leafs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out the win.

In the second game, Noah Plym allowed one run on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in a complete game. The Red Devils managed three hits.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Bloomington: Mendota junior Mariyah Elam earned medals in three events at the Illinois Prep Top Times Class 2A Meet - the unofficial indoor state meet - at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center.

Elam placed fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.39 seconds, finished sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 10.78 meters and took seventh in the high jump by clearing 1.55 meters.

Teammate Rylee Woods was ninth in the high jump at 1.55 meters, while Mendota’s Jeniah Francis finished 20th in the 60 in 8.04 seconds.

In the boys meet, Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos placed third in the 400 in 51.13 seconds.

La Salle-Peru’s Griffin Hammers was 20th in the 400 (53.16) and Princeton’s Ayden Agushi was 21st in the 400 (53.82).

Princeton’s Casey Etheridge finished 18th in the 60 hurdles in 8.9 seconds.