Putnam County baseball tops Henry: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Putnam County 6, Henry-Senachwine 2: Johnathon Stunkel hit a two-run home run, a sacrifice fly, drove in three runs and scored a run Wednesday to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Traxton Mattingly was 1 for 2 and scored three runs for PC (3-1, 1-1 TCC), while Maddox Poole was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Mattingly also earned the win on the mound as he gave up one earned run on six hits while striking out eight and walking two in five innings.

Carson Rowe had a triple, two doubles and scored a run for Henry (2-4, 1-1), while Caleb Wiesbrock doubled and scored a run.

Jacob Miller took the loss on the mound.

Fieldcrest 8, Seneca 3: Drew Overocker launched a grand slam as part of a five-run seventh inning to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory in Seneca.

Overocker also smacked a three-run homer in the first to finish 2 for 4 with seven RBIs and two runs. He also started on the mound and got a no decision, allowing two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Layten Gerdes picked up the win in relief for Fieldcrest (3-1) with a scoreless seventh, allowing no hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 6, Putnam County 4: Alaina Sprague went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Addy Robbins was 1 for 4 and drove in two runs for Henry (2-1, 2-0 TCC), while Allison Real went 1 for 2 and scored two runs.

Rachel Eckert pitched the first three innings for Henry, allowing no runs on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks, while Bella Williams threw four innings.

Alexis Margis went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for PC (2-2, 0-2), while Ella Pyszka was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Kennedy Holocker was the losing pitcher.

Rockridge 12, Hall 0 (5 inn.): Caroline Morris had the Red Devils’ lone hit in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Spring Valley.

Ava Delphi was the losing pitcher for Hall (0-7).