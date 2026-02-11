L-P girls basketball beats Kaneland: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 50, Kaneland 29: Alexus Hines had 16 points and four steals to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in La Salle.

Brie Ruppert scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for L-P (13-14, 3-7 I-8), while Drew Depenbrock contributed 11 points.

Henry-Senachwine 53, Peoria Christian 27: Bella Williams had 13 points and two assists as the Mallards picked up a nonconference victory in Henry.

Brynna Anderson scored 11 points for Henry (7-16), while Harper Schrock added eight points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

Winnebago 54, St. Bede 49: Lili McClain scored 17 points as the Bruins lost a nonconference game in Peru.

Hannah Heiberger scored 12 points for St. Bede (17-12), while Savannah Bray added eight points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 54, Princeville 39: The Storm earned a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Manlius to improve to 9-14 overall and 7-3 in the league.

Riverdale 80, Hall 78: Jackson Tegeler hit two free throws with 1.6 seconds left to lift the Rams to the Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Port Byron.

Noah Plym scored 23 points for the Red Devils (12-15).

Erie-Prophetstown 54, Princeton 46: Gavin Lanham and Julian Mucha each scored 12 points as the Tigers fell to 4-23 overall and 1-8 in the Three Rivers Conference East Division with a loss in Princeton.

Polo 60, Earlville 23: The Red Raiders fell to 1-24 with a nonconference loss in Earlville.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Carl Sandburg 90, IVCC 60: The Eagles fell to 8-16 with an Arrowhead Conference loss in Galesburg.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Carl Sandburg 72, IVCC 60: The Eagles slipped to 9-16 with an Arrowhead Conference loss in Galesburg.