L-P girls wrestling sending 9 to sectional: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS WRESTLING

At Normal: La Salle-Peru had nine wrestlers place in the top four, including three champions, to help the Cavaliers place second among 28 teams at the Normal West Regional on Saturday.

L-P scored 176.5 points to finish just behind Minooka (180) and well ahead of the rest of the field. Washington placed third with 85 points.

“Placing second at regional means a lot,” L-P coach Nolan Keeney said. “It shows how hard the girls have been working all year. They’re paving the way for future Lady Cavs wrestlers and the program will grow because of it.

“I thought the girls wrestled great. They all did their part and then some.”

Kalista Frost won the 100-pound title, Kiely Domyancich was the 125 champion and Marisa Eggersdorfer claimed the 155 bracket.

Frost won by fall in 1:32 in the final over Ottawa’s Isabel Gwaltney, Domyancich edged Seneca’s Samantha Greisen 6-5 in the title match and Eggersdorfer pinned Bloomington’s Alicia Swank in 5:00 in the final.

Also for L-P, Sarah Lowery (110) and Audri Plut (145) were runners-up, Emma Tomlinson (130), Avalyn Edwall (140) and Lily Higgins (235) placed third and Emily Lowery (115) took fourth.

“They all exceed my expectations everyday, especially today,” Keeney said. “I was hoping for five, maybe six to make it out. But to end up with nine, that’s incredible. To end up only finishing behind Minooka by 3.5 points makes it even better. I’m super proud of all of them.”

Putnam County-Hall’s Ella Irwin placed fourth at 170.

The top four wrestlers in each class advance to the DeKalb Sectional next weekend.

“We’re getting down to the best girls in the state,” Keeney said. “We know it’s going to be tougher, but we have a week of practice to fine tune some things we saw today. I know the girls are up for the challenge as much as they’re excited to make it.”

At Geneseo: Princeton’s Abby Harris (115 pounds) and Jadeyn Klingenberg (125) each placed fourth at the Geneseo Regional to advance to next weekend’s DeKalb Sectional.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 58, Wethersfield 50: Libby Endress drained four 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help the No. 3-seeded Storm past the No. 2 Flying Geese in the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament semifinals in Avon.

Emily Wright scored 10 points for BV, which will play in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Bede 55, Parkview Christian 45: Lili McClain scored 23 points to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Parker McClain had 11 points, while Savannah Bray and Ava Balestri each added eight for St. Bede (17-11), which trailed 23-17 at halftime.

Sherrard 56, Hall 28: Charlie Pellegrini scored 11 points as the Red Devils lost a nonconference game in Spring Valley.

Midland 62, Fieldcrest 38: TeriLynn Timmerman scored 20 points and swiped six steals as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Varna.

Ivory Bryant added six points and eight rebounds for Fieldcrest (13-15).

BOYS SWIMMING

At Byron: Jonathan Neu won two individual events as the La Salle-Peru co-op placed second in the Northern Illinois Meet.

The Byron co-op won with 296 points, followed by the Cavaliers (289) and Morrison (45).

Neu won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.89 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 50.97 seconds.

Other winners for L-P were Brennen Heaver in the 200 freestyle (2:07.29) and Wyatt Dauber in the 500 freestyle (5:23.74).

Heaver also swam with Bo Weitl, Kaiden Lemke and Vince Wargo to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.57.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 54, Ridgeview 18: Logan Philhower scored 19 points as the Storm picked up a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Manlius.

Wyatt Birkey had 10 points for BV (7-14, 5-3 LTC), while Blake Foster added nine points.

Mendota 66, Sterling 53: The Trojans improved to 23-5 with a nonconference victory in Sterling.

Byron 79, Princeton 61: Gavin Lanham scored 13 points for Princeton in a nonconference loss in Byron. Princeton fell to 4-22.