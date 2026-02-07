Brie Ruppert leads L-P to win over Rochelle: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 59, Rochelle 48: Brie Ruppert scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked six shots Friday to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference win in La Salle.

Drew Depenbrock had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists for L-P (11-13, 2-6 I-8), while Alexus Hines added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Fieldcrest 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58: TeriLynn Timmerman had 29 points, five rebounds and three assists Thursday as the Knights edged the Falcons in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

Leah Armes had 10 points and two steals for Fieldcrest (13-14, 4-7 HOIC), while Pru Mangan added nine points and three rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52: The Knights earned a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Fieldcrest improved to 13-10 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Kewanee 62, Hall 59: The Red Devils came up short in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

Hall fell to 12-14 overall and 1-7 in conference.

Woodland 55, Henry-Senachwine 44: Carson Rowe scored 11 points as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Landon Harbison and Bobby Gaspardo each had 10 points for Henry (14-11, 3-4).