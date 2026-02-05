Maryiah Elam has near triple-double in Mendota win: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mendota 55, Somonauk 37: Mariyah Elam nearly had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, nine steals, two assists and a block to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Karson Doyle also had a double-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and two steals for Mendota (9-17), while Laylie Denault contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Amboy 54, Earlville 28: Addie Scherer had nine points as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer added eight points and 14 rebounds for Earlville (10-17).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dwight 70, Putnam County 63: Traxton Mattingly scored 19 points as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

Johnathon Stunkel had 17 points for PC (8-17, 0-4 TCC), while Braden Bickerman added 12 points.