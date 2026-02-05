Libby Endress nets 1,000th point as Bureau Valley tops ROWVA-Williamsfield

BV senior Alivia Zemke (center) brought out the “Libby the GOAT” sign to honor Storm junior Libby Endress (left) scoring her 1,000th point with 14 points in the Storm's 53-23 win over ROWVA-Williamsfield Wednesday at the Storm Cellar. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Bureau Valley junior Libby Endress went to the free throw line in the second quarter Wednesday night at the Storm Cellar needing two free throws to reach the coveted 1,000-point mark.

Superintendent Jason Stabler later joked he figured Endress would purposely miss knowing she’s more of a “we” player than a “me” player.

The Storm sharp-shooter sank both tosses from the line for her eighth and ninth points of the game to become the Storm’s sixth 1,000-point scorer. She finished with 14 points, raising her career total to 1,005, helping the Storm to a 53-23 senior night victory over ROWVA-Williamsfield.

The game was momentarily paused to announce the milestone even though the BV administration knew Endress wouldn’t like the attention.

“It’s a goal I’ve had. One of my old coaches pushed me for it and it’s exciting to have success,” said Endress, who also broke the program’s single-season steals record. “It’s even more exciting to do it with these teammates. They’re always rooting for me and cheering for me and I know they have my back all the time.”

Emily Wright, one of eight Storm seniors recognized before the game, was glad to take part in Endress’ milestone moment and pass the torch to her for next season.

“We were so excited for her. We’ve been probably planning since the beginning of the season for this,” Wright said. “I know that next year she’s going to lead the team like she always has and it’s just exciting to see that. I know she will lead the younger girls.”

Endress is going to miss her senior friends and teammates.

“It’s always fun to celebrate the seniors. It’s going to be sad when they’re gone,” she said. “They always push us. I love them a lot. It’s going to be hard next year having to adjust without them. I know they leave a good impact on our program.”

Brynley Doty also pitched in 14 points and as the Storm recorded their 20th win of the season, reaching that milestone for the first time since the 2009-10 regional championship season.

Second-year BV coach Jon Henegar, who’s guided the Storm from 13 wins last year to 20 this year, said it was just a fun night all around for the Storm.

“It’s a special group of kids,” he said. “Not only the basketball aspect of it. They’re good players, but they are the best teammates to one another, the best kids that you could have.”

Endress drove and dished to Doty to beat the buzzer with a basket to give the Storm a 6-5 edge at the end of the first quarter.

The Storm more than doubled up the Cougars 19-8 in the second quarter, including an 11-0 run capped by an Ashlyn Maupin 3-pointer, to take a 25-13 halftime lead.

BV outscored its guests 28-10 in the second half, including a 15-2 edge in the fourth quarter to win going away.

Wright netted six points and Maddie Wetzell and Brooke Helms each chipped in five.