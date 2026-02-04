L-P girls basketball rallies to beat Geneseo: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 62, Geneseo 42: Maggie Boudreau scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Cavaliers rallied from a halftime deficit to earn a nonconference victory Tuesday in Geneseo.

Drew Depenbrock had 15 points and five rebounds for L-P (10-13), while Alexus Hines contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and four assists, Emma Jereb added 10 points and three steals, and Brie Ruppert had 10 points and four assists.

Earlville 39, Putnam County 25: Addie Scherer scored 17 points to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer had eight points and seven rebounds for Earlville (10-16), while Bailey Miller contributed five points and 10 rebounds.

Kaylynn Hill led the Panthers (2-24) with nine points.

St. Bede 73, Newark 21: Lili McClain scored 19 points to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Newark.

Hannah Heiberger had 12 points for St. Bede (16-11), while Savannah Bray had 10 points and Hanna Wasxkowiak added nine points.

Seneca 42, Henry-Senachwine 31: Brooklynn Thompson had 11 points, five rebounds and a steal as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Bella Williams added eight points and three steals for Henry (6-16, 1-6 TCC).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 56, Ridgeview 47: Drew Overocker scored 17 points to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Colfax.

Kash Klendworth had 16 points for Fieldcrest (12-10, 3-4 HOIC), while Eli Gerdes added 11.

Hinckley-Big Rock 75, LaMoille 34: Connor Deering had 15 points as the No. 10-seeded Lions lost to the No. 2 Royals in the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Somonauk.

El Paso-Gridley 75, Princeton 59: Jack Oester scored 13 points as the Tigers lost a nonconference game in Princeton.

Jackson Mason had 12 points for Princeton (4-20), while Gavin Lanham and Julian Mucha added 11 points each.

BOYS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 98, Morris co-op 77: Wyatt Dauber and Caleb Strand each won two individual events to help the Cavaliers to a victory in Morris.

Dauber won the 200-meter freestyle (2:11.88) and 100 backstroke (1:05.02), while Strand won the 200 individual medley (2:38.3) and 100 breaststroke (1:26.49).

Other winners for L-P were Bo Weitl in the 100 butterfly (1:10.42), Brennen Heaver in the 400 freestyle (5:19.03), Jonathan Neu in the 50 freestyle (26 seconds) and Vince Wargo in the 100 freestyle (1:04.21).

The Cavs also swept the 200 medley (2:09.6), 200 freestyle (1:52.99) and 400 freestyle (4:23.24) relays.

GIRLS BOWLING

Mendota 2,284, Kewanee 2,154: The Trojans won on senior night at the Elks Lodge in Mendota.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Sauk Valley 76, IVCC 59: The Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Dixon, falling to 9-14 overall and 1-5 in conference.