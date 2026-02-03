L-P girls bowling wins 5th straight I-8 tournament title: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

The La Salle-Peru girls bowling team won the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 at Echo Lanes in Morris. (Photo provided by Kaht)

GIRLS BOWLING

At Morris: La Salle-Peru knocked down 6,400 pins Monday at Echo Lanes to win the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament for the fifth year in a row.

The Cavaliers also wrapped up the season conference title for the fifth straight year.

Sycamore finished second with 5,854, followed by Ottawa (5,505), Rochelle (4,728), Morris (4,649) and Kaneland (4,113).

L-P had three of the top four finishers. Kamryn Oscepinski won the individual crown with a 1,331 six-game series, which included games of 278 to start and 264 to finish. Leah Ricci (1,159) placed third and Kaitlyn Miller (1,112) was fourth.

Also for the Cavs, Kailey Harper (994) was eighth, Aydia Petre (968) was 11th and Mary Craven (860) was 20th.

“I thought the team performed very well today,” L-P coach Aaron Guenther said. “We had some pretty high scores from Kam, Kaitlyn and Leah, but I think Kailey, Aydia and Mary stepped up in a huge way. Every good team needs its studs at the top, but great teams have players 4-6 who grind out tough performances as well. That’s exactly what those three did. This was a complete team effort.”

Oscepinski, Miller and Ricci were named to the eight-person all-conference team for the season, while Harper and Evelyn Milton were honorable mention.

“We had eight different people score individual conference points,” Guenther said. “Evelyn Milton and Andi Peterson bowled JV today, but had points from the regular season. This just goes to show how deep the team is and how hard they’ve all worked up and down the line.”

Streator 2,710, Mendota 2,036: The Trojans lost a match at the Elks Lodge in Mendota.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 68, Bureau Valley 62: Gino Ferrari scored 19 points as the Bruins earned a nonconference victory in Peru.

Alec Tomsha had 17 points for St. Bede (13-11), while Geno Dinges added 14 points.

Carson Gruber led the Storm (4-14) with 16 points, while Blake Foster had 14, Carter Chhim had 12 and Wyatt Birkey added 10.

Henry-Senachwine 67, Lowpoint-Washburn 47: Carson Rowe scored 20 points to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Landon Harbison and Ben Meachum each contributed 13 points for Henry (14-10, 3-3 TCC).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 53, Princeville 39: Brynley Doty scored 17 points to lead the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Princeville.

Libby Endress had 14 points for BV (19-8, 7-3 LTC), while Emily Wright added nine points.

Princeton 49, Marquette 39: Keighley Davis scored 29 points as the Tigresses won a nonconference game in Princeton.

Davis became Princeton’s all-time leading scorer for boys or girls with 1,624 points, surpassing the record of 1,616 held by Noah LaPorte. She also had nine rebounds, nine steaks and three assists in the game.

Payton Brandt added 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Princeton (20-6).

Galesburg 66, La Salle-Peru 29: Drew Depenbrock and Lily Morscheiser each scored six points as the Cavaliers fell to 9-13 with a nonconference loss in La Salle.

Rochelle 67, Mendota 48: Mariyah Elam had 16 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Rochelle.

Kiah Davidson added nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for Mendota (8-18).

Ridgeview 48, Fieldcrest 41: Pru Mangan scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Colfax.

TeriLynn Timmerman had 11 points and four steals for Fieldcrest (12-14, 3-6 HOIC), while Ivory Bryant added 10 points and seven rebounds.

IVC 46, Hall 27: The Red Devils fell to 10-16 with a nonconference loss in Spring Valley.