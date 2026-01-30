Shaw Local

Lili McClain reaches 1,000 career points in St. Bede win: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

St. Bede's Lili McClain (23) dribbles ball down court on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Krese Memorial Gymnasium in Dwight.

St. Bede's Lili McClain (23) dribbles the ball down the court during a game earlier this season. McClain eclipsed 1,000 career points Thursday in a win over Henry-Senachwine. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

By Kevin Chlum

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 43, Henry-Senachwine 35: Lili McClain scored 28 points Thursday to surpass 1,000 for her career and help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Savannah Bray and Ava Balestri each had six points for St. Bede (14-11, 5-2 TCC).

Rachel Eckert scored 11 points for the Mallards (6-14, 1-4), while Grace Anderson had 10 points, two steals and two assists.

Hall 34, Kewanee 33: Charlie Pellegrini scored 11 points as the Red Devils edged the Boilermakers in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Natalia Zamora added eight points for Hall (10-14, 2-6 TRC East).

Princeton 65, Mendota 22: The Tigresses cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Princeton.

Kiah Davidson had six points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Mendota (8-17, 1-7).

Earlville 43, IMSA 25: Audrey Scherer scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Aurora.

Bailey Miller had nine points and 16 rebounds for Earlville (9-16, 1-4), while Addie Scherer contributed eight points.

El Paso-Gridley 50, Fieldcrest 44: Ivory Bryant scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Knights fell short in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

TeriLynn Timmerman had 10 points and five steals for Fieldcrest (12-13, 3-5), while Pru Mangan added nine points and four assists.

Midland 50, Putnam County 11: Addy Leatherman scored five points in a Tri-County Conference loss in Varna.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Henry-Senachwine 71, St. Bede 70: Carson Rowe scored 21 points as the Mallards edged the Bruins in a Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation semifinal in Granville.

Landon Harbison had 17 points and Wyatt Wealer added 12 points for Henry (13-9), which will play Roanoke-Benson in Friday’s consolation final.

Putnam County 51, Lowpoint-Washburn 37: Traxton Mattingly scored 13 points as the Panthers won in a consolation game in the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville.

Braden Bickerman added 11 points for PC (8-16).

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,298, Kaneland 2,291: Kamryn Oscepinski rolled a 689 series, including a 289 game, to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference match at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb.

Leah Ricci bowled a 583 series and Kaitlyn Miller had a 550 for L-P, which finished 16-0 in dual meets for its fifth consecutive undefeated dual season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 50, Joliet 45: The Eagles earned a nonconference victory in Oglesby to improve to 8-13.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Joliet 68, IVCC 50: Ahmir Woods scorewd 13 points as the Eagles fell to 7-14 with a nonconference loss in Oglesby.

Robert Belinger added 10 points for IVCC.

