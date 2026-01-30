Lili McClain reaches 1,000 career points in St. Bede win: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

St. Bede's Lili McClain (23) dribbles the ball down the court during a game earlier this season. McClain eclipsed 1,000 career points Thursday in a win over Henry-Senachwine. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 43, Henry-Senachwine 35: Lili McClain scored 28 points Thursday to surpass 1,000 for her career and help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Savannah Bray and Ava Balestri each had six points for St. Bede (14-11, 5-2 TCC).

Rachel Eckert scored 11 points for the Mallards (6-14, 1-4), while Grace Anderson had 10 points, two steals and two assists.

Hall 34, Kewanee 33: Charlie Pellegrini scored 11 points as the Red Devils edged the Boilermakers in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Natalia Zamora added eight points for Hall (10-14, 2-6 TRC East).

Princeton 65, Mendota 22: The Tigresses cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Princeton.

Kiah Davidson had six points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Mendota (8-17, 1-7).

Earlville 43, IMSA 25: Audrey Scherer scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Aurora.

Bailey Miller had nine points and 16 rebounds for Earlville (9-16, 1-4), while Addie Scherer contributed eight points.

El Paso-Gridley 50, Fieldcrest 44: Ivory Bryant scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Knights fell short in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

TeriLynn Timmerman had 10 points and five steals for Fieldcrest (12-13, 3-5), while Pru Mangan added nine points and four assists.

Midland 50, Putnam County 11: Addy Leatherman scored five points in a Tri-County Conference loss in Varna.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Henry-Senachwine 71, St. Bede 70: Carson Rowe scored 21 points as the Mallards edged the Bruins in a Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation semifinal in Granville.

Landon Harbison had 17 points and Wyatt Wealer added 12 points for Henry (13-9), which will play Roanoke-Benson in Friday’s consolation final.

Putnam County 51, Lowpoint-Washburn 37: Traxton Mattingly scored 13 points as the Panthers won in a consolation game in the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville.

Braden Bickerman added 11 points for PC (8-16).

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,298, Kaneland 2,291: Kamryn Oscepinski rolled a 689 series, including a 289 game, to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference match at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb.

Leah Ricci bowled a 583 series and Kaitlyn Miller had a 550 for L-P, which finished 16-0 in dual meets for its fifth consecutive undefeated dual season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 50, Joliet 45: The Eagles earned a nonconference victory in Oglesby to improve to 8-13.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Joliet 68, IVCC 50: Ahmir Woods scorewd 13 points as the Eagles fell to 7-14 with a nonconference loss in Oglesby.

Robert Belinger added 10 points for IVCC.