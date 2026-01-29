L-P girls bowling, wrestling stay perfect: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,034, Rochelle 2,638: Leah Ricci rolled a 579 series to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at T-Byrd Lanes in Rochelle.

Kamryn Oscepinski bowled a 549 series for L-P (15-0, 9-0 I-8), while Evelyn Milton added a 509.

GIRLS WRESTLING

At Sterling: La Salle-Peru won three duals to finish the regular season 13-0.

The Cavaliers defeated Marengo 66-6, Dixon 52-6 and Sterling 64-6.

Kalista Frost (two pins), Sarah Lowery (one pin), Emily Lowery (three pins), Kiely Domyancich (one pin), Emma Tomlinson (one pin), Mackenzie Miller (one technical fall), Ava Edwall (two pins), Marisa Eggersdorfer (one pin) and Lily Higgins each finished 3-0, while Tegan Sebastian and Theadora Pappas each recorded two wins.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 78, West Central 34: Libby Endress poured in 28 points to lead the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Manlius.

Brynley Doty contributed 22 points for BV (18-8, 6-2 LTC).