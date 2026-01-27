Lili McClain scores 28 points in St. Bede win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 50, Kewanee 47: Lili McClain drained a late 3-pointer to lift the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.

McClain scored 28 points and now sits just 22 away from 1,000 for her career. She is two 3-pointers shy of breaking Katie Carl’s school record of 57 made 3s in a season.

Savannah Bray added nine points for St. Bede (13-10).

Princeton 63, Rochelle 41: Keighley Davis scored 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, swiped three steals and dished out two assists to lead the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Princeton.

Danika Burden had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Princeton (17-5), while Kiyrra Morris contributed eight points, four assists and two steals.

Fieldcrest 69, Lexington 44: Macy Gochanour scored 19 points and swiped three steals to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

TeriLynn Timmerman had 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals for Fieldcrest (12-12, 3-5 HOIC), while Pru Mangan had 12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals and and Leah Armes added 11 points and two assists.

Indian Creek 43, Putnam County 34: Addy Leatherman scored 14 points as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Shabbona.

Riverdale 67, Hall 34: The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron.

Wethersfield 58, Bureau Valley 32: Libby Endress scored 12 points as the Storm saw their eight-game winning streak snapped with a Lincoln Trail Conference loss in Kewanee.

BV is 17-8 overall and 5-1 in conference.

Parkview Christian 55, Earlville 20: The Red Raiders dropped to 8-16 with a nonconference loss in Yorkville.

BOYS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 81, Byron co-op 67: Jonathan Neu won two individual events and swam on a winning relay to help the Cavaliers to a victory in Byron.

Neu won the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.28) and the 100 freestyle (51.12) and teamed with Bo Weitl, Vince Wargo and Kaiden Lemke to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.81).

Wyatt Dauber also won a pair of events in the 500 freestyle (5:17.21) and 100 backstroke (59.63 seconds), while Weitl won the 200 IM (2:22.95).

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,109, Moline 2,456: The Cavaliers stayed undefeated with a victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Leah Ricci rolled a 601 series for L-P (13-0), while Kamryn Oscepinski bowled a 581 and Kaitlyn Miller contributed a 546.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 81, Earlville 24: The Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Yorkville.

BOYS WRESTLING

Mendota 42, Somonauk 12: The Trojans earned a nonconference win in Mendota.