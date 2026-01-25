L-P’s Aiden McCray qualifies for state bowling: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

L-P's Aiden McCray bowls on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru. McCray placed seventh in the Minooka Sectional to qualify for state. (Scott Anderson)

BOYS BOWLING

At Morris: La Salle-Peru racked up 6,083 pins at Echo Lanes on Saturday to place fifth in the Minooka Sectional, just three pins shy of advancing to state as a team.

The host Indians won with 6,419 pins, followed by Morton (6,206), Civic Memorial (6,110) and Alton (6,086).

L-P junior Aiden McCray advanced as an individual with one of the top five series from bowlers not on an advancing team. He rolled a 1,322 six-game series to place seventh overall.

Also for L-P, Grady Sandor placed 16th with a 1,266, Joey Patyk was 18th with a 1,252, Emmerson Vasquez had a 1,131 and Marquis Lorenzi had a 1,112.

St. Bede’s Ryan Soliman rolled a 1,069.

At Rockford: Mendota senior Paxton Bauer’s season ended at the Rockford East Sectional at Cherry Bowl.

Bauer rolled a 1,164 six-game series.

GIRLS WRESTLING

At Ottawa: La Salle-Peru had five individual champions and the Cavaliers claimed the team title at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet.

Kalista Frost (100 pounds), Emily Lowery (115), Kiely Domyancich (125), Audri Plut (145) and Marissa Eggersdorfer (155) each won their bracket.

Also for the Cavs, Sarah Lowery (110), Tegan Sebastian (115), Talia Pantoja (120), Emma Tomlinson (130) and Ava Edwall (140) placed second, while Lily Higgins (235) finished third.

GIRLS BOWLING

At Channahon: La Salle-Peru knocked down 5,195 pins to place second at the Minooka Invitational at Channahon Lanes.

Leah Ricci led the Cavaliers as she finished ninth with a 1,213 six-game series. Also for L-P, Kamryn Oscepinski rolled a 1,144, Kaitlyn Miller bowled a 1,050 and Evelyn Milton added a 967.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 54, Amboy 33: Brynley Doty scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory in Amboy.

Libby Endress added 16 points for BV (17-7), which has won eight games in a row.

Henry-Senachwine 37, ROWVA/Williamsfield 33: Bella Williams had 12 points, four assists and two steals as the Mallards won a nonconference game in Henry.

Harper Schrock had 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and a block for Henry (6-13), while Brynna Anderson and Grace Anderson had five points each.

Putnam County 48, Peoria Heights 39: Kaylynn Hill scored a career-high 24 points to help the Panthers to a nonconference win in Peoria Heights.

Addy Leatherman added nine points for PC (2-21).

El Paso-Gridley 60, Fieldcrest 54: Macy Gochanour scored 22 points and dished out three assists as the Knights came up short in the fifth-place game of the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament.

TeriLynn Timmerman had nine points, five rebounds and four steals for Fieldcrest (11-12), while Pru Mangan scored nine points and grabbed four boards and Leah Armes contributed nine points.

Wethersfield 51, Hall 45: The Red Devils lost a nonconference game in Kewanee.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Henry-Senachwine 61, Putnam County 36: The No. 8 Mallards beat the No. 9 Panthers in the first round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Henry.

Henry will play No. 1 Woodland in a quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Granville.

BOYS WRESTLING

At LeRoy: Princeton’s Augustus Swanson and Casey Etheridge won their brackets at LeRoy’s Randy Bowman Invitational to help the Tigers place sixth.

Swanson won the 113-pound bracket, beating El Paso-Gridley’s Kole Petta by 17-0 technical fall in the title match. Etheridge claimed the 165 title with a 19-3 tech fall over Shelbyville’s Ryne Peavler in title match.

Also for Princeton, Brady Peach (106) finished second, Eli Berlin (190) took fourth, Isaac Hufnagel (113) was fifth and Rhett Pearson (215) was sixth.

At Orion: St. Bede’s Michael Benge (126 pounds) and Max Moreno (132) each placed second at Orion’s Bob Mitton Invite.

The Bruins finished 13th among the 17 teams.