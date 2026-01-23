L-P girls wrestling earns two big wins on senior night, finishes undefeated in I-8

L-P's Lily Higgins wrestles Kaneland's Colles during a meet on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

Three years ago, Kiely Domyancich walked into the wrestling room at La Salle-Peru, starting her own career and laying the foundation for a girls program at the school.

“Everyone knows this is our inaugural girls season, but really our program started on a random Tuesday in October (three years ago) on a roll around when Kiely walked in and no one knew who she was,” L-P girls wrestling coach Nolan Keeney said. “She got interest from other girls to want to join. It was like a domino affect. We had her as a freshman then her sophomore, Sarah Lowery joined as a freshman. Then all our current sophomores joined as freshmen. Now we’re here being the first official L-P girls wrestling team.”

So it was fitting on Thursday that Domyancich reached a career milestone as the Cavaliers celebrated her and the team’s other three seniors.

Domyancich won by forfeit and recorded a pin in 1:02 to help L-P to two dual wins and record her 100th career victory.

“It means a lot,” said Domyancich, who was presented with a banner to commemorate the feat. “I think it shows how much work I put into this sport. To have a school that recognizes me for that and have such a good support system, I really appreciate it.”

The Cavaliers opened the night with a dominating 56-24 victory over Kaneland to finish undefeated in Interstate 8 Conference duals. L-P also beat Princeton 70-12.

“I’m really proud of how far these girls have come,” Domyancich said. “I think we have really good team spirit, and that does a lot. I think we have a really good coaching staff. I’m proud of the girls and how they did tonight.”

L-P's Emma Tomlinson wrestles Kaneland's Bella Gruber during a meet on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

Against Kaneland, L-P’s Kalista Frost started the match with a 15-0 technical fall at 100 pounds.

After a several forfeits, Emma Tomlinson (130) won by pin in 3:32, Audri Plut (145) won by 1-0 decision and Marisa Eggersdorfer (155) and Lily Higgins (235) each won by pin.

Kaneland’s only non-forfeit win came at 135 when Chloe Cervantes won by fall in 3:12.

Kiely Domyancich and Sarah Lowery each won by technical fall in the win over Princeton.

“She was a good wrestler,” Lowery said about Princeton’s Rylee Backes. “She wasn’t going to let me get the pin. I just did the best I could. I’m proud of myself. I didn’t let her get out. I didn’t give up any points. I put in a lot of effort. I’ve been working hard to get where I am.”

All four of L-P’s seniors - Domyancich, Eggersdorfer, Higgins and Talia Pantoja - went 2-0 on the night.

“My biggest thing I’m happy about is on senior night all the seniors went undefeated, so that means a lot to me,” Keeney said. “I’m really happy for all of them.”

For Princeton, Jayden Klingenberg (125) recorded a pin in 1:02 against Kaneland.