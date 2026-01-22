Mendota tops DeKalb in overtime: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 61, DeKalb 57: The Trojans outscored the Barbs 8-4 in overtime to pull out a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Putnam County 55, Earlville 36: Jake Furar and Traxton Mattingly each scored 12 points to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Alan Castro added seven points for PC (7-15).

Landen Tirevold had 13 points for Earlville (1-19).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 53, Mendota 35: Libby Endress scored 18 points as the Storm earned a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Brynley Doty had 12 points for BV (15-7), while Kadyn Haage contributed 10 points.

Mariyah Elam led Mendota (7-15) with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, while Kiah Davidson had eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Marquette 63, Putnam County 24: Addy Leatherman scored 11 points as the No. 8-seeded Panthers lost to the No. 5 Crusaders in a Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation semifinal in Dwight.

Seneca 58, Henry-Senachwine 34: Harper Schrock scored nine points to go along with 13 points, three steals and a block as the No. 7-seeded Mallards lost to the No. 6 Fighting Irish in a Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation semifinal in Dwight.

Grace Anderson and Brooklynn Thompson each had eight points for Henry (5-13).

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 2,790, Ottawa 2,214: Leah Ricci rolled a 528 series to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Evelyn Milton bowled a 512 series for L-P, while Kaitlyn Miller added a 511 series.