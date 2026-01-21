NewsTribune boys basketball stat leaders

A look at the boys basketball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
POINTS
|Player
|Points/game
|C. Tillman (Mendota)
|20.2
|Klendworth (Fieldcrest)
|17.8
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|16.3
|L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)
|14.4
|Gruber (Bureau Valley)
|13.8
|Curran (Hall)
|12.9
|Mason (Princeton)
|11.7
|Munoz (Mendota)
|11.4
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|10.8
|Sterling (Hall)
|10.6
REBOUNDS
|Player
|Rebounds/game
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|8.6
|Ross (St. Bede)
|7.3
|C. Tillman (Mendota)
|6.7
|Curran (Hall)
|6.5
|Sterling (Hall)
|6.5
|Becker (Mendota)
|6.4
|L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)
|6.2
|Fruit (Earlville)
|5.4
|Doyle (Mendota)
|5.2
|Castro (Putnam County)
|4.7
ASSISTS
|Player
|Assists/game
|Doyle (Mendota)
|5.1
|Beetz (Mendota)
|3.3
|C. Tillman (Mendota)
|3.1
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|3
|Burr (St. Bede)
|2.9
|Klendworth (Fieldcrest)
|2.9
|Ca. Riva (St. Bede)
|2.7
|Furrar (Putnam County)
|2.7
|Lanham (Princeton)
|2.6
|Hahn (Fieldcrest)
|2.5
STEALS
|Player
|Steals/game
|Curran (Hall)
|2.8
|Lanham (Princeton)
|2.5
|Munoz (Mendota)
|2.2
|Sterling (Hall)
|2.1
|C. Tillman (Mendota)
|2.1
|Fruit (Earlville)
|2.1
|Doyle (Mendota)
|1.9
|L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)
|1.8
|Hahn (Fieldcrest)
|1.7
|Foster (Bureau Valley)
|1.7
BLOCKS
|Player
|Blocks/game
|Becker (Mendota)
|1.3
|Fruit (Earlville)
|1.1
|Curran (Hall)
|0.8
RECORDS
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|Mendota
|17-5
|3-1 (Three Rivers East)
|La Salle-Peru
|15-5
|3-1 (Interstate 8)
|Fieldcrest
|11-7
|2-2 (Heart of Illinois)
|St. Bede
|11-8
|2-3 (Tri-County)
|Hall
|11-9
|1-3 (Three Rivers East)
|Putnam County
|6-15
|0-3 (Tri-County)
|DePue
|5-14
|2-4 (Little Ten)
|Princeton
|3-17
|0-5 (Three Rivers East)
|Bureau Valley
|2-12
|1-2 (Lincoln Trail)
|LaMoille
|2-16
|0-6 (Little Ten)
|Earlville
|1-18
|1-5 (Little Ten)