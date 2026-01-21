Shaw Local

Prep Sports | Illinois Valley

NewsTribune boys basketball stat leaders

Mendota's Cole Tillman scores on a layup over Illinios Valley Central's Jackson Lopotko during the Colmone Classic on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 at Hall High School.

Mendota's Cole Tillman scores on a layup over Illinios Valley Central's Jackson Lopotko during the Colmone Classic earlier this season. Tillman leads the area in scoring at 20.2 points per game and also ranks top 10 in rebounds, assists and steals. (Scott Anderson)

By Kevin Chlum

A look at the boys basketball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

POINTS

PlayerPoints/game
C. Tillman (Mendota)20.2
Klendworth (Fieldcrest)17.8
Ferrari (St. Bede)16.3
L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)14.4
Gruber (Bureau Valley)13.8
Curran (Hall)12.9
Mason (Princeton)11.7
Munoz (Mendota)11.4
Philhower (Bureau Valley)10.8
Sterling (Hall)10.6

REBOUNDS

PlayerRebounds/game
Ferrari (St. Bede)8.6
Ross (St. Bede)7.3
C. Tillman (Mendota)6.7
Curran (Hall)6.5
Sterling (Hall)6.5
Becker (Mendota)6.4
L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)6.2
Fruit (Earlville)5.4
Doyle (Mendota)5.2
Castro (Putnam County)4.7

ASSISTS

PlayerAssists/game
Doyle (Mendota)5.1
Beetz (Mendota)3.3
C. Tillman (Mendota)3.1
Philhower (Bureau Valley)3
Burr (St. Bede)2.9
Klendworth (Fieldcrest)2.9
Ca. Riva (St. Bede)2.7
Furrar (Putnam County)2.7
Lanham (Princeton)2.6
Hahn (Fieldcrest)2.5

STEALS

PlayerSteals/game
Curran (Hall)2.8
Lanham (Princeton)2.5
Munoz (Mendota)2.2
Sterling (Hall)2.1
C. Tillman (Mendota)2.1
Fruit (Earlville)2.1
Doyle (Mendota)1.9
L. Gerdes (Fieldcrest)1.8
Hahn (Fieldcrest)1.7
Foster (Bureau Valley)1.7

BLOCKS

PlayerBlocks/game
Becker (Mendota)1.3
Fruit (Earlville)1.1
Curran (Hall)0.8

RECORDS

TeamOverallConference
Mendota17-53-1 (Three Rivers East)
La Salle-Peru15-53-1 (Interstate 8)
Fieldcrest11-72-2 (Heart of Illinois)
St. Bede11-82-3 (Tri-County)
Hall11-91-3 (Three Rivers East)
Putnam County6-150-3 (Tri-County)
DePue5-142-4 (Little Ten)
Princeton3-170-5 (Three Rivers East)
Bureau Valley2-121-2 (Lincoln Trail)
LaMoille2-160-6 (Little Ten)
Earlville1-181-5 (Little Ten)
