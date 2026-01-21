Alexus Hines lead L-P past Streator: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 48, Streator 25: Alexus Hines scored 18 points, swiped four steals and dished out three assists Tuesday to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Streator.

Brie Ruppert had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for L-P (9-11), while Drew Depenbrock and Lily Morscheiser added seven points each.

Hall 39, Morris 34: Caroline Morris scored 14 points to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Charlie Pellegrini had 10 points for Hall (9-11).

Ottawa 44, Princeton 40: Keighley Davis scored 18 points as the Tigresses lost a nonconference game in Princeton.

Payton Brandt added eight points for Princeton (15-4)

Serena 48, Earlville 27: Bailey Miller scored seven points as the No. 5-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 4 Huskers in the first round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Serena.

Earlville (4–15) will play Newark in the consolation final on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 67, LaMoille 32: The Bruins rolled to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Leland 68, Henry-Senachwine 64: Carson Rowe scored 18 points as the Mallards came up short in a nonconference game in Leland.

Evan Culp and Wyatt Wealer each had 10 points for Henry (11-8).

Ottawa 73, Princeton 43: Hayden Sayler scored 11 points as the Tigers dropped a nonconference game in Ottawa.

Gavin Lanham contributed nine points for Princeton (3-17).

Galva 65, Bureau Valley 53: The Storm lost a Lincoln Trail Conference game in Galva.

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,210, Sycamore 2,746: Kamryn Oscepinski rolled a 696 series as the Cavaliers stayed undefeated in Interstate 8 Conference play with a victory on the road.

Kaitlyn Miller bowled a 573 series for L-P, while Leah Ricci had a 535. Evelyn Milton added a 487.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 62, IVCC 59: The Eagles came up short in an Arrowhead Conference game in Moline.