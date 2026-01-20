L-P girls bowling tops Hall: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 2,725, Hall 2,471: Kaitlyn Miller rolled a 550 series Monday to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory at Ladd Lanes in Ladd.

Leah Ricci bowled a 486 series for L-P, while Kamryn Oscepinski added a 482 series.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 60, Stark County 31: Brynley Doty and Libby Endress scored 16 points each to lead the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Manlius.

Ashlyn Maupin added nine points for BV (14-7, 3-1).

Tri-Valley 46, Fieldcrest 38: Macy Gochanour scored 24 points as the No. 9-seeded Knights lost to the No. 1 Vikings in a Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament quarterfinal at Eureka College in Eureka.

Pru Mangan added 10 points for Fieldcrest (10-11) will play at No. 5 Tremont on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lexington 54, Fieldcrest 50: The No. 5-seeded Knights came up short against the No. 4 Minutemen in a Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament quarterfinal at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in Bloomington.

Fieldcrest (11-7) will play No. 9 Tri-Valley on Thursday at Fieldcrest.