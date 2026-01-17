NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Mendota’s Karson Doyle

Karson Doyle made an impact as soon as she got to Mendota High School last year, playing varsity basketball as a freshman.

She’s stepped up her game even more as a sophomore.

Doyle had one of the top scoring performances in program history last week as she poured in 36 points to go along with 14 rebounds, seven steals and two blocks in a win over Indian Creek.

She also had 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists against Kewanee.

“Last year she was probably the best offensive weapon we’ve had in five years,” Mendota coach John Hansen said. “She just had some ‘freshman growing’ to do to be more consistent. She’s really finally putting it all together, is a vocal leader and never leaves the floor.”

For her performance, Doyle was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Doyle answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

Doyle: I started playing basketball very young, basically when I could walk my brother was ready to train me.

What do you enjoy about playing basketball?

Doyle: The thing I enjoy most about playing basketball now is getting physical and rebounding.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Doyle: I think there are a lot of traits that make you a good basketball player, but I think one of my top strengths is definitely my shooting range. I am able to shoot like this because of my team making good passes.

Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

Doyle: I don’t have many, but if I can sleep before a game that’s what I will do.

Who is the best player you’ve ever competed against?

Doyle: The best player I’ve ever competed against is definitely when I’m playing 1v1 with either of my brothers.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Doyle: If I could travel to one place in the world I think I would travel anywhere with a beach. My top spot would probably be Mexico though.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Doyle: That’s a tough question, but I definitely could win with any type of pasta.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Doyle: I could never get tired of any of the ‘High School Musicals.’

If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?

Doyle: The best advice giver I know is my mom. She knows what to say and when to say it.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Doyle: My individual performance this week was only able to happen with my team. They made great passes in transition. Overall, my individual play this week was definitely a confidence boost and I’m really excited to just keep getting better.