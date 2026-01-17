Newman’s 3-point shooting helps 1A No. 2 Comets hold off Hall for conference win

Hall gave everything Class 1A No. 2-ranked Newman all it could handle and more Friday.

But the Comets’ 14 3-pointers ended up being too much for the Red Devils as the Newman came away with a 75-63 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Entering the fourth quarter the Comets led 60-56 and moments into the final eight minutes Garret Matznick found George Jungerman cutting to the hoop for a layup.

Not long after, Braden Curran hit a jumper and then away from the ball Newman was whistled for the foul and Curran hit another jumper before draining a 3-pointer on Hall’s next possession to tie the game at 63.

But the final three minutes belonged to the Comets as Hall had several 3-pointers drop half way down and come back out.

The fast paced Comets raced down the floor just seconds after the Red Devils tied the game and got a 3-pointer from Evan Bushman before Jungerman followed with another for a 69-63 lead.

“We have a lot of experience coming back this year,” Newman coach Ray Sharp said. “We have had some close games this year and that experience helps, but Hall is an excellent team and boy did they fight us the whole way tonight.”

After the Jungerman shot, Matznick made four consecutive free throws to ice the game.

“There’s no moral victories, but I’ll tell you what, if we play like that in March we can have some postseason success,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “We play four ranked teams in a row and that will definitely help us come regional time. I could not be prouder of the way we played. Probably won’t face a team as good as Newman in regional. They’re ranked No. 2 for a reason.”

Newman hit the first of its 14 long range shots less than a minute into the game as Bushman made it 5-0 early on.

Curran gave the Red Devils their first points with a jumper and then Luke Bryant found Chace Sterling for a bucket and then Bryant himself banked a 3-pointer home to cut Hall’s deficit to 8-7.

A minute later, Bryant hit another shot behind he arc to give the Red Devils a 12-10 edge.

After Newman retook the lead, Curran hit his own long range shot to give Hall a 15-13 advantage.

But as Newman had all night long, it relied on the 3-pointer (14 of 26) as Ashton Minor and Asher Ernst drained shots behind the arc to tie the game at 19 after one quarter.

Sterling continued his solid night with a hook shot for a two-point edge, but Matznick used his quickness to tie the game at 21 on the drive to the hoop.

Bushman put the Comets ahead 26-23 with a 3-pointer and then a steal and layup, but Hall answered again with a 3-pointer of its own, but Newman ended the half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Ernst for a 39-35 halftime lead.

The third quarter was just as exciting as the first half as Curran got a bucket and one before Greyson Bickett hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 41.

Newman raced ahead for and John Rowzee scored on a layup, but Curran turned a steal into an old fashioned three-point play for a 44-43 lead.

“For all the pressure that Newman puts on you I was impressed that we had less turnovers than they did (16-12),” Filippini said. “Luke Bryant is our best defender and I thought he was outstanding again tonight and the defense overall to come up with steals at crucial times was nice to see the execution.”

Right after Hall took the lead, Newman turned to its bread and butter with a 3-pointer from Bushman.

After Sterling hit a tough shot to tie the game at 46, Jungerman drained three straight long range bombs in between a pair of putbacks from Sterling as the Comets led 60-56 heading into the fourth.

For the game, Curran led all scorers with 25 points and 10 rebounds for Hall (11-8, 1-3), while Sterling added 21 points and 11 boards.

Newman () had four in double figures with Ernst and Jungerman collecting 19 points each, while Bushman had 14 and Matznick 13 as the Comets improved to 20-0 overall and 4-0 in conference.