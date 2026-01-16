Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Prep Sports | Illinois Valley

NewsTribune girls basketball stat leaders

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll, eyes a shot over Putnam County's Cadence Breckenridge, Sofia Borri and Kaylynn Hill during the Tiger Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at Princeton High School.

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll takes a shot during a game earlier this season. Driscoll leads the area in assists and also ranks top five in the area in points and steals. (Scott Anderson)

By Kevin Chlum

A look at the girls basketball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine.

POINTS

PlayerPoints/game
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)19
L. McClain (St. Bede)16
Davis (Princeton)15.5
Driscoll (Princeton)15.5
Endress (Bureau Valley)13
Brandt (Princeton)11.6
Timmerman (Fieldcrest)11.3
Mangan (Fieldcrest)11.2
Doty (Bureau Valley)10.4
Morris (Hall)10.3

REBOUNDS

PlayerRebounds/game
Zamora (Hall)10
Schrock (Henry-Senachwine)8.9
Hill (Putnam County)7.2
Mangan (Fieldcrest)7.2
Bray (St. Bede)7.1
Elam (Mendota)7
Davis (Princeton)6.8
Balestri (St. Bede)6.3
Morris (Hall)5.8
Brandt5.8
Doty (Bureau Valley)5.8

ASSISTS

PlayerAssists/game
Driscoll (Princeton)4
Helms (Bureau Valley)3.6
Davis (Princeton)3.1
Endress (Bureau Valley)2.8
Pellegrini (Hall)2.4
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)2.2
Mangan (Fieldcrest)2.1
Heiberger (St. Bede)2
Williams (Henry-Senachwine)1.9
Doty (Bureau Valley)1.9

STEALS

PlayerSteals/game
Elam (Mendota)5.6
Davis (Princeton)4.6
L. McClain (St. Bede)4.1
Driscoll (Princeton)4.1
Timmerman (Fieldcrest)3.9
Endress (Bureau Valley)3.6
Doyle (Mendota)3.1
Heiberger (St. Bede)3
Williams (Henry-Senachwine)2.4
Zamora (Hall)2.2

BLOCKS

PlayerBlocks/game
Elam (Mendota)1.4
Morris (Hall)1.3
Davidson (Mendota)1.1
Schrock (Henry-Senachwine)1
Brandt (Princeton)0.7

RECORDS

TeamOverallConference
Princeton15-13-1 (Three Rivers East)
Bureau Valley13-73-1 (Lincoln Trail)
St. Bede9-93-2 (Tri-County)
Fieldcrest9-92-4 (HOIC)
La Salle-Peru8-101-4 (Interstate 8)
Hall8-101-4 (Three Rivers East)
Mendota6-140-5 (Three Rivers East)
Henry-Senachwine5-111-4 (Tri-County)
Earlville4-130-3 (Little Ten)
Putnam County1-180-3 (Tri-County)
Prep SportsGirls BasketballNewsTribuneLaSalle-Peru PrepsSt. Bede PrepsHall PrepsPutnam County PrepsMendota PrepsPrinceton PrepsBureau Valley PrepsFieldcrest PrepsHenry-Senachwine PrepsIllinois Valley Front Headlines