NewsTribune girls basketball stat leaders

A look at the girls basketball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine.
POINTS
|Player
|Points/game
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|19
|L. McClain (St. Bede)
|16
|Davis (Princeton)
|15.5
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|15.5
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|13
|Brandt (Princeton)
|11.6
|Timmerman (Fieldcrest)
|11.3
|Mangan (Fieldcrest)
|11.2
|Doty (Bureau Valley)
|10.4
|Morris (Hall)
|10.3
REBOUNDS
|Player
|Rebounds/game
|Zamora (Hall)
|10
|Schrock (Henry-Senachwine)
|8.9
|Hill (Putnam County)
|7.2
|Mangan (Fieldcrest)
|7.2
|Bray (St. Bede)
|7.1
|Elam (Mendota)
|7
|Davis (Princeton)
|6.8
|Balestri (St. Bede)
|6.3
|Morris (Hall)
|5.8
|Brandt
|5.8
|Doty (Bureau Valley)
|5.8
ASSISTS
|Player
|Assists/game
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|4
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|3.6
|Davis (Princeton)
|3.1
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|2.8
|Pellegrini (Hall)
|2.4
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|2.2
|Mangan (Fieldcrest)
|2.1
|Heiberger (St. Bede)
|2
|Williams (Henry-Senachwine)
|1.9
|Doty (Bureau Valley)
|1.9
STEALS
|Player
|Steals/game
|Elam (Mendota)
|5.6
|Davis (Princeton)
|4.6
|L. McClain (St. Bede)
|4.1
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|4.1
|Timmerman (Fieldcrest)
|3.9
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|3.6
|Doyle (Mendota)
|3.1
|Heiberger (St. Bede)
|3
|Williams (Henry-Senachwine)
|2.4
|Zamora (Hall)
|2.2
BLOCKS
|Player
|Blocks/game
|Elam (Mendota)
|1.4
|Morris (Hall)
|1.3
|Davidson (Mendota)
|1.1
|Schrock (Henry-Senachwine)
|1
|Brandt (Princeton)
|0.7
RECORDS
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|Princeton
|15-1
|3-1 (Three Rivers East)
|Bureau Valley
|13-7
|3-1 (Lincoln Trail)
|St. Bede
|9-9
|3-2 (Tri-County)
|Fieldcrest
|9-9
|2-4 (HOIC)
|La Salle-Peru
|8-10
|1-4 (Interstate 8)
|Hall
|8-10
|1-4 (Three Rivers East)
|Mendota
|6-14
|0-5 (Three Rivers East)
|Henry-Senachwine
|5-11
|1-4 (Tri-County)
|Earlville
|4-13
|0-3 (Little Ten)
|Putnam County
|1-18
|0-3 (Tri-County)