Mendota girls basketball snaps 27-game conference losing streak: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mendota 36, Hall 30: The Trojans ended a 27-game losing streak in the Three Rivers Conference East Division with a victory over the Red Devils in Mendota.

Emily Sondgeroth had 14 points and three steals and Mariyah Elam contributed seven points, four rebounds and two steals for Mendota (7-14, 1-5 TRC East), which won a conference game for the first time since beating Newman 45-34 on Jan. 26, 2023

Seneca 60, Putnam County 40: Addy Leatherman scored 14 points as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Seneca.

Emberlyn Cwikla added nine points for Putnam County (1-19, 0-4 TCC).

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59, Fieldcrest 34: Macy Gochanour scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Mackinaw.

TeriLynn Timmerman had 11 points and four boards for Fieldcrest (9-9, 2-4 HOCI).

Indian Creek 39, Earlville 33: Addie Scherer had 11 points and seven rebounds as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer had eight points and 18 rebounds for Earlville (4-11, 0-4 LTC), while Kyley Helgesen had nine points.

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,040, Morris 2,053: Leah Ricci rolled a 585 series as the Cavaliers stayed perfect in duals with an Interstate 8 Conference win at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Kaitlyn Miller bowled a 532 series for L-P (9-0, 6-0 I-8), while Kamryn Oscepinski added a 522 series.

BOYS WRESTLING

Princeton 51, Orion 29: The Tigers won a Three Rivers Conference dual in Princeton.

Erie-Prophetstown 40, Mendota 31: The Trojans came up short in a Three Rivers Conference dual in Erie.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Carl Sandburg 90, IVCC 76: The Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Galesburg.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Carl Sandburg 69, IVCC 50: The Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Galesburg.