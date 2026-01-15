Henry boys basketball tops Seneca: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Henry-Senachwine 56, Seneca 51: Landon Harbison scored 16 points to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Seneca.

Carson Rowe had 12 points for Henry (11-7, 2-3 TCC), while Ben Meachum added 10 points.

Mendota 69, Byron 65: The Trojans led by 15 points going into the fourth quarter and held off a Byron rally for a nonconference win in Mendota.

Mendota (15-5) led 23-4 after the first quarter and 34-20 at halftime.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,494, Sterling 3,266: Joey Patyk rolled a 673 series to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory on the road.

Grady Sandor bowled a 621 series for L-P, while Nathan Leffers had a 612 series.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 42, Ridgewood 28: Brynley Doty scored 20 points as the Storm earned a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Cambridge.

Libby Endress contributed 14 points for BV (13-7, 3-1 LTC).

BOYS WRESTLING

Seneca 63, St. Bede 17: The Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference match in Seneca.

Maks Niedwiedz (144 pounds) and Karson Kelly (175) each won by pin, while Max Moreno won by technical fall.