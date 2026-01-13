L-P boys bowling wins Interstate 8 title: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

The La Salle-Peru boys bowling team placed second in the Interstate 8 Conference tournament on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 and finished as the conference champion with the most season points. (Photo provided by Randy Gu)

BOYS BOWLING

At DeKalb: La Salle-Peru won the Interstate 8 Conference title.

The Cavaliers placed second in the I-8 tournament Monday at Mardi Gras Lanes and finished first in conference points for the season.

L-P’s Aiden McCray placed second in the conference tournament, while Joey Patyk was third and Emerson Vasquez sixth.

Vasquez, Grady Sandor and Marquis Lorenzi earned all-conference honors.

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 2,782, Kaneland 1,977: Kaitlyn Miller rolled a 546 series as the Cavaliers won an Interstate 8 Conference match at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Kamryn Oscepinski bowled a 531 series for L-P (7-0, 5-0 I-8).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 81, Galva 34: The Storm drained 10 3-pointers as they cruised to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Manlius.

Emily Wright and Maddie Wetzell each had 13 points to lead six BV players in double figures. Brynley Doty scored 12 points, Brooke Helms had 11 points, and Ashlyn Maupin and Libby Endress scored 10 points each for the Storm (12-7, 2-1 LTC), who led 50-17 at halftime.

Kewanee 40, Princeton 37: The Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Princeton for their first loss of the season. Princeton is 14-1 overall and 3-1 in conference.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 65, Earlville 26: The Bruins won a nonconference game in Peru.

Colton Fruit had 13 points and four steals for the Red Raiders (1-14).