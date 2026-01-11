Macy Gochanour scores 33 points in Fieldcrest win: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour poses for a photo on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Fieldcrest High School. Gochanour is the NewsTribune's 2024-2025 girls basketball player of the year. (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 60, East Dubuque 45: Macy Gochanour scored 33 points to go along with five steals and two assists Saturday to help the Knights to a victory at the North West Illinois Shootout in Lanark.

Pru Mangan had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Fieldcrest (9-9), while Ivory Bryant added six points and eight rebounds.

Bureau Valley 68, Wilton (Iowa) 28: Libby Endress scored 22 points to lead the Storm to a victory in the IHMVCU Illinois-Iowa Shootout at Wharton Fieldhouse in Moline.

Brynley Doty had 12 points for BV (11-7), while Emily Wright contributed 11 points.

Endress earned IHMVCU MVP honors.

Newman 58, St. Bede 44: Lili McClain scored 15 points as the Bruins lost a nonconference game in Sterling.

Hanna Waszkowiak added seven points for St. Bede (9-9).

Streator 33, Earlville 28: Audrey Scherer had 13 points and 15 rebounds as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Streator.

Bailey Miller added six points, eight rebounds and four assists for Earlville (4-12).

Serena 27, Hall 22: The Red Devils lost a nonconference game in Serena.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 72, La Salle-Peru 63: The Trojans picked up a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Hall 59, Serena 42: Chace Sterling scored 19 points to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Braden Curran had 14 points for Hall (11-6), while Luke Bryant added 10 points.

Plano 57, Princeton 47: Jack Oester scored 12 points as the Tigers lost in Plano as a makeup for a game postponed in the Ottawa Thanksgiving tournament.

Julian Mucha had 11 points for Princeton (3-13), while Jackson Mason contributed 10.

GIRLS BOWLING

At Joliet: La Salle-Peru racked up 5,240 pins to place fourth in the Plainfield South Invitational.

Kaitlyn Miller led the Cavaliers as she placed ninth with a 1,174 six-game series, while Leah Ricci finished 14th with a 1,142 series.

BOYS BOWLING

At Rockford: La Salle-Peru scored a 5,698 to place 11th at the Belvidere Buccaneer Invitational at the Cherry Bowl.

Aiden McCray led the Cavaliers with a 1,223 six-game series, while Grady Sandor rolled a 1,159 and Emerson Vasquez had a 1,153.

BOYS WRESTLING

At Morton: La Salle-Peru’s Jentz Watson placed fourth at 165 pounds in Morton’s Bob and Liz Schnarr Invitational.

At Morris: St. Bede lost 49-18 to Morris and 43-24 to Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Against Morris, Max Moreno (138 pounds), Karson Kelly (175) and William Sramek (215) each won by fall. Michael Benge (126) and JT Daley (113) won by fall against Bradley-Bourbonnais.

GIRLS WRESTLING

At Erie: Princeton’s Rylee Backes placed third at 100 pounds in the Erie-Prophetstown Invitational.

Ava Wunderlich took fourth at 170 for the Tigresses, who placed 20th among the 25 teams.

MEN’S BASKETALL

Milwaukee Area Tech 110, IVCC 102: Ahmir Woods scored 23 points as the Eagles fell to 7-9 with a nonconference loss in Oglesby.

Rob Bellinger added 22 points for IVCC.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Milwaukee Area Tech 75, IVCC 57: The Eagles fell to 5-10 after a nonconference loss in Oglesby.