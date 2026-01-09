L-P swimming tops Peoria Notre Dame: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 70, Peoria Notre Dame 24: The Cavaliers won 10 of 11 events in a victory over the Irish in La Salle.

Wyatt Dauber, Jonathan Neu and Caleb Strand each won two individual events. Dauber won the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.45) and the 100 backstroke (59.41 seconds), Neu won the 200 individual medley (2:13.7) and the 100 freestyle (50.18), and Strand won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.01) and the 500 freestyle (5:39.38).

Neu, Dauber, Strand swam with Brennen Heaver to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.11). Strand, Heaver, Vince Wargo and Bo Weitl won the 200 medley relay (1:56.54), and Dauber, Wargo, Weitl and Neu won the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.69).

Weitl also won the 50 freestyle in 24.89 seconds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Princeton 45, Erie-Prophetstown 23: Keighley Davis had a double-double 10 points and 10 steals along with seven rebounds as the Tigresses earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division win on the road.

Payton Brandt contributed 13 points and four rebounds for Princeton (14-0, 3-0 TRC East).

Bureau Valley 56, Brimfield 40: Libby Endress scored 15 points to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Ashlyn Maupin had 10 points for BV (10-7), while Kadyn Haage and Maddie Wetzell each added nine points.

Plano 61, La Salle-Peru 48: Maggie Boudreau scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Rochelle.

Brie Ruppert and Drew Depenbrock each scored 11 points. Ruppert had seven rebounds, and Depenbrock had six for L-P (7-9, 1-3 I-8).

Dwight 61, St. Bede 49: The Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

Newman 63, Hall 36: Caroline Morris scored 12 points as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Stark County 49, Putnam County 26: Emberlyn Cwikla and Sofia Borri each scored six points as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.

Kewanee 57, Mendota 35: Mariyah Elam had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Karson Doyle contributed 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists for Mendota.

Marquette 56, Henry-Senachwine 37: Harper Schrock scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Ottawa.

Bella Williams added seven points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals for Henry.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,574, Mendota 3,321: Three Cavaliers rolled 600 series in a nonconference victory over the Trojans at the Elks Lodge in Mendota.

Grady Sandor led L-P with a 643 series, Nathan Leffers rolled a 633 series, and Marquis Lorenzi bowled a 615 series.

Paxton Bauer led the Trojans with a 677 series, while Alex Holland had a 602 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 2,813, Mendota 1,825: Aydia Petre rolled a 576 series to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory at the Elks Lodge in Mendota.

Mary Craven added a 555 series for L-P.

WRESTLING

At Genoa: Mendota earned a pair of nonconference victories, beating Amboy 39-36 and topping Genoa-Kingston 36-32.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Sauk Valley 65, IVCC 38: The Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.