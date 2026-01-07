Karson Doyle scores 36 in Mendota win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Mendota's Karson Doyle passes the ball during a game earlier this season. Doyle scored 36 points in a win over Indian Creek on Tuesday. (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mendota 71, Indian Creek 46: Karson Doyle lit up the scoreboard for 36 points, including 25 in the first half, as the Trojans earned a nonconference victory Tuesday in Shabbona.

She also had 14 rebounds, seven steals and two blocks.

Mariyah Elam had a triple-double - her second of the season - with 17 points, 12 rebounds, 12 steals, five blocks and two assists, while Laylie Denault added eight points and six assists.

St. Bede 66, Bureau Valley 58: Lili McClain scored 20 points to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Savannah Bray had 14 points for St. Bede (9-7), while Hannah Heiberger and Ava Balestri each contributed 10 points.

Libby Endress led the Storm (9-7) with 16 points, while Brynley Doty had 14 points and Brooke Helms added 13 points.

Stark County 46, Henry-Senachwine 13: Rachel Eckert scored six points as the Mallards (5-10) lost a nonconference game in Toulon.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 56, Fisher 27: Layten Gerdes scored 24 points as the Knights (9-4, 2-1 HOIC) cruised to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Hall 58, Putnam County 45: The Red Devils beat the Panthers in a nonconference game in Granville.

BOYS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 88, Moline 82: Jonathan Neu and Bo Weitl each won a pair of individual events as the Cavaliers edged the Maroons in Moline.

Neu won the 50-yard freestyle (23.03 seconds) and 100 freestyle (50.52 seconds), while Weitl took the 100 butterfly (1:02.86) and 100 backstroke (1:04.69).

The pair also swam with Vince Wargo and Wyatt Dauber to win the 200 medley relay (1:56.39), while Dauber won the 200 individual medley (2:16.99).

BOYS BOWLING

Mendota 3,517, Rockford Christian 2,761: Paxton Bauer rolled a 776 series with games of 265, 234 and 277 as the Trojans picked up a victory at the Elks Lodge in Mendota.

Alex Holland bowled a 657 series for Mendota, while Caeleb Ensor added a 560 series.

WRESTLING

At Sherrard: Princeton split a pair of Three Rivers Conference duals, beating Sherrard 43-36 and losing to Rockridge 51-27.

Seneca 72, Putnam County 12: Alex Tucker (190 pounds) and Hunter Beuttner (215) each won by fall as the Panthers dropped a Tri-County Conference dual in Seneca.