Bureau Valley girls basketball tops Hall: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 44, Hall 32: Libby Endress scored 16 points to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Kadyn Haage and Emily Wright each had nine points for BV (9-6).

Charlie Pellegrini led the Red Devils (8-6) with nine points.

Amboy 49, Mendota 22: Mariyah Elam had five points and six steals as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Amboy.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Henry-Senachwine 50, Amboy 43: The Mallards improved to 8-6 with a nonconference victory in Henry.

Marquette 49, Hall 23: The Red Devils lost in the rescheduled Serena Thanksgiving Tournament championship game in Ottawa.

Oregon 71, Bureau Valley 39: The Storm lost to the Hawks in the Rock Falls Shootout.

WRESTLING

At Kewanee: Mendota went 4-1 on the day, beating Amboy (48-30), Abingdon (48-12), Somonauk (48-9) and Putnam County-Hall (36-30) and losing to Kewanee (48-12).