St. Bede finishes 11th at Sandwich dual tourney: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

WRESTLING

At Sandwich: St. Bede went 1-3 at the Sandwich Dual Tournament, placing 11th.

The Bruins lost 51-24 to Plainfield Central, 42-36 to Durand-Pecatonica and 54-24 to St. Viator before defeating Somonauk 53-6 in the 11th-place match.

St. Bede’s Max Moreno went 4-0 at 132 pounds, while Karson Kelly (190) went 3-1, and Bryson Boudreau (120), Jameson Daley (113) and James Arkins (120) each won two matches.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Midland 56, Bureau Valley 50: Libby Endress scored 20 points as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Varna.

Kadyn Haage had 12 points for BV, while Brooke Helms added eight points.