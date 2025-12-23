Princeton uses big runs to get past host Ottawa, advance to tourney title game

Both Ottawa and Princeton had great looks at the basket throughout the semifinal action of the Ottawa Holiday Tournament, but the big difference was the Tigresses took advantage of many of their opportunities while the Pirates struggled with point blank looks at the basket.

Princeton used runs of 18-0 and 14-0 to come away with a 54-25 victory for a place in the championship game against Metamora Tuesday night in Kingman Gym.

Libby Muffler started the game with a corner 3-pointer for the Pirates and then Keighley Davis had a stick back and then a drive to the basket to give Princeton a 4-3 edge.

The Pirates continued to have great looks in the paint, but could not convert, while Payton Brandt finished off a fast break with a layup for the Tigresses.

Davis was once again aggressive and converted a bunny shot. After another missed shot in the paint for Ottawa, Camryn Driscoll got the board and went coast to coast for a layup and the 12-4 lead after the first eight minutes of action.

“I thought our girls knew the assignment well tonight,” Princeton coach Tiffany Gonigam said. “Ottawa has some nice players and shooters and we had to guard them. They had some good looks and I thought we got some pressure on them and then were also aggressive after the rebounds.”

Just a few seconds into the start of the second quarter it was Driscoll with the 3-pointer and on the next possession it was Kiyrra Morris rattling home a shot behind the arc as well.

Ottawa then turned the ball over and Princeton went right to work getting a a layup from Davis. Princeton’s passing was on point as well as Driscoll found Danika Burden with the nice bounce pass for a bucket as the 18-0 run made it 22-4 Princeton.

With 5:02 left in the half, Muffler hit a 3-point for Ottawa’s first points in over seven minutes followed by another 3-pointer from Mary Stisser that made it 22-10.

After the teams traded baskets, Davis went coast to coast before Ava Munson drained a 3-pointer.

Another fast break opportunity led to another great pass from Addy Dever to Driscoll for a basket as Princeton led 34-15 heading into the halftime break.

Early on in the second half, Princeton struggled with looks in the lane while the Pirates got a fast break layup from Stisser and then a stick back from Ashlynn Ganiere to make it 34-19.

But then then the Pirates missed back-to-back open looks in the paint and with 3:02 left in the third, Morris hit a long two-point field goal for the first points of the half.

“The points in the paint were an issue tonight,” Ottawa coach Brent Moore said. “There’s no way around it when you’re going against a high leverage team that’s 10-0 and you just give them possessions when you can’t finish at the rim like we did all night.”

Davis collected yet another put back and while Haley Thrush hit a bucket and the foul shot, Princeton led 43-24 heading into the fourth.

If there was any doubt, the Tigresses put an end to that quickly as Driscoll continued the solid passing with an assist to Brandt for a layup before a Davis to Brandt connection as the lead grew to 49-24.

Burden hit a 3-pointer and Brandt had a nice move in the paint to cap off a 14-0 Princeton run to come way with the 54-25 victory.

Davis had 14 points to lead the Tigresses (11-0) and Brandt had 13 while Driscoll added nine rebounds. For the Pirates (7-5), Kennedy Kane and Muffler each had six points.

While Princeton takes on Metamora for the title, the Pirates will take on Pontiac for third place Tuesday afternoon.