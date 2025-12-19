St. Bede girls basketball rolls past Putnam County: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 54, Putnam County 11: Lili McClain scored 21 points as the Bruins rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory Thursday in Peru.

Savannah Bray added eight points for St. Bede (5-6, 3-1 TCC).

Sofia Borri and Cadence Breckenridge each had four points for PC (0-11, 0-3 TCC).

Mendota 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 41: Laylie Denault had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists to help the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Ashton.

Mariyah Elam had 12 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists for Mendota (4-9), while Karson Doyle added seven points, five rebounds and four steals.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 111, Lincoln Land 87: Ahmir Woods poured in 36 points to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Oglesby.

Rob Belinger scored 15 points, Hunter Staton had 14 points, Josh Mbick contributed 12 points and Ameer Anderson added 10 points for IVCC (6-7).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lincoln Land 87, IVCC 50: The Eagles lost a nonconference game in Oglesby. IVCC is 5-7.

BOYS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 79, Olympia 11: The Cavaliers swept all 11 events in a home dual.

Jonathan Neu and Bo Weitl each won two individual events with Neu taking the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.35) and the 100 freestyle (49.58) and Weitl winning the 200 freestyle (2:07.83) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.47).

Other winners for the Cavs were Vince Wargo in the 50 freestyle (24.83 seconds), Kaiden Lemke in the 500 freestyle (6:04.22), Wyatt Dauber in the 100 backstroke (57.62) and Caleb Strand in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.84).

L-P also won all three relays.

Strand, Dauber and Neu swam with Brennen Heaver to win the 200 medley relay (1:56.81), Dauber, Heaver, Neu and Weitl won the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.22) and Lemke, Bryce Marks, Weitl and Wargo won the 400 freestyle relay (4:13.49).

BOYS BOWLING

Mendota 2,980, St. Bede 2,638: Paxton Bauer rolled a 699 series to lead the Trojans to a victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Caleb Ensor rolled a 594 series for Mendota, while Alex Holland added a 566 series.

Evan Jasiek led the Bruins with a 570 series, while Damien Dissell contributed a 550 series.