NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Bureau Valley’s Carson Gruber

Bureau Valley freshman Carson Gruber has made a splash early in his high school career.

Gruber scored 14 points against Newman before a huge game against rival Princeton.

The freshman poured in a game-high 37 points and hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime. The Storm eventually lost 86-83 in double OT.

For his performance, Gruber was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

“He obviously showed against one of our bigger rivals that he’s ready for varsity basketball,” Bureau Valley coach Jason Marquis said. “That’s a reality that his teammates and coaches were aware of, but it’s nice for him to break out on a bigger stage and receive credit as he’s put a tremendous amount of effort into his game through the years.

“We’re going to continue to push him to improve, but it’s obviously a well deserved honor for a kid who cares more about whether his team wins or loses than he does his own stat line.”

Gruber answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into the sport?

Gruber: I started playing basketball around second grade. I got into the sport because my dad loves basketball. I was always going to games when I was younger. I loved it.

What do you enjoy about playing basketball?

Gruber: It’s one of the most fun things to do. When things aren’t going great, going and shooting some hoops can brighten my day.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Gruber: I love it, so hard work probably. I’ve worked a lot.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Gruber: My favorite sports memory is probably the game against Princeton, hitting the shot to go to overtime even though we didn’t pull it out in the end. That shot was pretty exciting.

Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

Gruber: I usually pray and usually do some ball handling, but that’s it.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Gruber: Steph Curry. Shooting the basketball is my favorite thing to do, so if I could talk to him that would be super cool. He’s the best shooter ever.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Gruber: Pizza. I love pizza, so I think I could win a contest with eating pizza.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Gruber: If I could travel anywhere, I would go to Washington D.C. I’ve been there once and it was so cool. I just loved all the history there.

What is the best gift you ever got for Christmas?

Gruber: The best gift I ever got was to go to a Notre Dame vs. Duke basketball game. It was Coach K’s last game there, so it was pretty exciting to watch.

What is your favorite holiday movie?

Gruber: “Home Alone.”

What are your thoughts on your individual performance?

Gruber: It was pretty exciting. I was pretty pleased with it, but it stunk we didn’t pull out the wins. Winning it more important, so I’m looking forward to winning some games coming up.