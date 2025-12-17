L-P boys bowling beats Kaneland: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,519, Kaneland 2,923: Joey Patyk rolled a 660 series to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb.

Emerson Vasquez bowled a 611 series for L-P, while Aiden McCray added a 590 series.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 54, Heyworth 40: Layten Gerdes scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Heyworth.

Kash Klendworth contributed 15 points for Fieldcrest (6-1, 1-0 HOIC).

Sycamore 70, La Salle-Peru 56: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Sycamore. L-P fell to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Somonauk 42, Putnam County 38: Traxton Mattingly scored 16 points as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Somonauk.

Amboy 57, Earlville 24: The Red Raiders fell to 0-7 with a nonconference loss in Amboy.