St. Carlo Acutis 8th graders win regional title

The St. Carlo Acutis eighth grade girls basketball team edged Waltham 24-22 to win the IESA Class 1A Regional at Waltham. Pictured, front row (from left): Sophia Cipraino-Trainor, Callie Fusinetti, Lucy Burkhart, Yari Robles and Sadie Sticka. Back row: Brenna Waszkowiak, Pippa Phillips, Elyse Grubich, Lovelyn Beck, Alicia Garica and Avery Torres. The team is coached by Jason Grubich and Greg Sticka. The team's season ended with a 42-26 loss to LaHarpe in the sectional. (Photo provided by Liz Gryzbowski)