Hall, Mendota girls basketball teams win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall 61, Somonauk 35: Charlie Pellegrini scored 16 points Monday to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Caroline Morris had 15 points for Hall (5-4), while Natalia Zamora and Bernadette Larsen each added 10 points.

Mendota 49, IMSA 13: Mariah Elam had 13 points, 12 steals and eight rebounds to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Karson Doyle had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals for Mendota (3-9), while Kate Strouss contributed 10 points, three steals and two rebounds.

Heyworth 72, Fieldcrest 54: Macy Gochanour had 19 points, four steals and four assists as the Knights fell in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Heyworth.

Pru Mangan contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and two assists for Fieldcrest (5-6, 1-3 HOIC).

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,402, Rochelle 3,332: Grady Sandor rolled a 630 series to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Rochelle.

Aiden McCray bowled a 606 series for L-P, while Marquis Lorenzi added a 584 series.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 76, Lewis & Clark 69: The Eagles earned a nonconference victory in Oglesby to improve to 5-7.

Joshua Mbick scored 15 points and Hunter Staton added 12 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 81, Lewis & Clark 61: The Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak with a nonconference victory in Oglesby.

IVCC improved to 5-6.