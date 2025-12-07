L-P girls bowling three-peats at Oregon invite: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

The La Salle-Peru girls bowling won the Oregon Hawk Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 at Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon. The Cavaliers have won the tournament three years in a row. (Photo provided by Aaron Guenther)

GIRLS BOWLING

At Dixon: La Salle-Peru racked up 5,211 pins Saturday at Plum Hollow Lanes to win the Oregon Hawk Invitational for the third year in a row.

Kamryn Oscepinski led the Cavaliers as she placed third individually with a six-game series of 1,199.

Leah Ricci (1,050) and Kaitlyn Miller (1,048) placed ninth and 10th, respectively, for L-P.

Hall placed sixth with a 4,182, while Mendota was 10th with 3,166.

Payton Miller led the Red Devils with a 907 and Lexi Saylor paced the Trojans with an 818.

BOYS BOWLING

At Dixon: Joey Patyk rolled a 1,247 six-game series to help La Salle-Peru place second in the Oregon Hawk Invitational at Plum Hollow Lanes.

Grady Sandor bowled a 1,214 series for L-P, while Aiden McCray added a 1,177.

BOYS WRESTLING

At Seneca: St. Bede’s Mikey Benge placed second in the 126-pound bracket in the Seneca Fighting Irish Invite.

Also for the Bruins, who placed 12th, Jameson Daley (113) took fourth, Max Moreno (132) was fifth and Weston Heersink (215) and William Sramek (285) each took sixth.

At Sterling: La Salle-Peru’s Caeden Small (215 pounds) and Jentz Watson (165) each placed third in Sterling’s Carson DeJarnatt Invitational.

Beau Lawrence (175) took fourth, Gianni Verucchi (113) placed fifth and Eric Mateika (285) finished sixth for the Cavaliers, who placed ninth among the 13 teams.

At Auburn: Princeton went 3-2 in the Auburn Super Duals.

The Tigers beat Freeburg (42-32), Litchfield (56-24) and Roxana (38-36) and lost to Warrensburg-Latham (42-41) and Porta (40-36).

Augustus Swanson (113/120 pounds) and Eli Berlin (190/215) each went 5-0 with five pins, while Corbin Brown (132/138) and Kane Dauber (138/144) also went 5-0.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Princeton 57, Morris 47: Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll scored 20 points each to lead the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Morris.

Davis had six steals, while Driscoll had three.

Payton Brandt contributed 12 points for Princeton (6-0).

Bureau Valley 68, Putnam County 20: The Storm outscored the Panthers 22-4 in the first quarter on the way to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Brooke Helms drained four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for BV, while Brynley Doty had 14 points and Emma Mussche hit three 3s and had 11 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 70, Bryant & Stratton 69 (OT): The Eagles pulled out a nonconference victory in Oglesby.

IVCC (4-6).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bryant & Stratton 70, IVCC 62: Ella Derossett scored 14 points as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Oglesby.

Ashlyn Ehm had 11 points and nine rebounds for IVCC (4-4).