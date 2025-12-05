L-P girls wrestling beats Morris, Dwight: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS WRESTLING

At Morris: La Salle-Peru won a pair of duals Thursday, beating Morris 48-24 and Dwight 48-6.

Kalista Frost, Amelia Buckley, Sarah Lowery, Tegan Sebastian, Kiely Domyancich, Vizion Byrd and Avalyn Edwall each won two matches for the Cavaliers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 60, Dwight 54: Macy Gochanour had 29 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory in Minonk.

Pru Mangan had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Fieldcrest (5-3), while TeriLynn Timmerman added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Erie-Prophetstown 32, Hall 23: The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Hinckley-Big Rock 46, Earlville 43: Audrey Scherer scored 19 points and hauled in 22 rebounds as the Red Raiders came up short in a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Addie Scherer also had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds to go along with five steals for Earlville.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 49, Henry-Senachwine 22: Harper Schrock scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Grace Anderson had five points, three rebounds and an assist for Henry (2-5, 0-2 TCC).

Marquette 55, Putnam County 19: Addy Leatherman had five points as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

Newman 82, Mendota 14: Kiah Davidson had four points as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

BOYS WRESTLING

Princeton 60, IVC 21: The Tigers earned a nonconference win in Chillicothe.

COED BOWLING

At Streator: The Hall boys and girls both lost to Streator on the road. The Bulldogs beat the Red Devils 2,310-2,153 in the boys match and 1,973-1,962 in the girls match.