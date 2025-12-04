Mendota girls basketball tops Earlville: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mendota 49, Earlville 33: Mariyah Elam had 19 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory Wednesday in Earlville.

Karson Doyle had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds along with seven steals for Mendota (2-5).

Hall 43, Marquette 38: Charlie Pellegrini and Caroline Morris scored 12 points each to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Ottawa.

Leah Pelka added seven points for Hall (4-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 56, Serena 44: The Bruins improved to 3-1 with a nonconference victory in Serena.

Princeville 42, Putnam County 34: Johnathan Stunkel had 14 points and seven rebounds as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Princeville.

Braden Bickerman added eight points for PC.

Newman 59, Bureau Valley 48: Carson Gruber scored 14 points as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Manlius.

Logan Philhower contributed nine points for BV (0-3).

Wethersfield 61, DePue 59: The Little Giants came up short in a nonconference game in DePue.

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,421, Morris 2,259: Kaitlyn Miller bowled a 657 series to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory on the road.

Kailey Harper rolled a 607 for L-P, while Kamryn Oscepinski added a 585 series.

St. Bede 2,371, Streator 2,239: Maddy Fabish rolled a 498 series to help the Bruins to a win Tuesday. Jaylynne Finley added a 452 series for St. Bede.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Spoon River 87, IVCC 59: The Eagles fell to 3-6 with a nonconference loss in Canton.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Spoon River 64, IVCC 53: The Eagles lost a nonconference game in Canton. IVCC is 4-3.