Putnam County boys earn first win: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

At Kewanee: Johnathan Stunkel scored 18 points and hit the go-ahead basket in the final 20 seconds Friday to help Putnam County to its first win of the season with a 53-50 victory over Stark County at the Wally Keller Invitational in Kewanee.

Braden Bickerman had 10 points for PC, while Traxton Mattingly added six points.

Also Friday, the Panthers (1-4) lost 40-33 to Rockridge.

Hall 67, Seneca 45: Chace Sterling had 19 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Red Devils to a victory at the Serena Hardwood Tip-Off Tournament.

Grant Plym scored 13 points. Luke Bryant added 10 points, four assists and two steals for Hall, which won its pool and is scheduled to play in the title game Saturday morning.

Mendota 68, Morrison 23: Cole Tillman scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Trojans cruised to a win in the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament.

Oliver Munoz had 11 points, and Alex Beetz added 10 for Mendota (2-0).

Henry-Senachwine 61, West Central 58: Landon Harbison scored 17 points to help the Mallards to a victory at the Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament.

Wyatt Wealer scored 13 points for Henry (2-1), while Carson Rowe added 12 points.

Rock Falls 63, Bureau Valley 56: The Storm lost in their own Bureau Valley Thanksgiving Shootout.

At Serena: Earlville lost 65-34 to Peoria Notre Dame and 64-21 to Somonauk in the Serena Hardwood Tip-Off Tournament.