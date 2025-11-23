St. Bede girls basketball earns first win: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 52, East Peoria 41: Lili McClain scored 21 points Saturday to lead the Bruins to their first victory of the season in the Bank of Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off in Pontiac.

Savannah Bray contributed 16 points for St. Bede (1-3).

Fieldcrest 48, Serena 44: Macy Gochanour scored 28 points to lead the Knights to a victory in the third-place game of the Falcon-Irish Integrated Seed Tournament in Seneca.

TeriLynn Timmerman added 10 points for Fieldcrest (3-1), which trailed 20-15 at halftime and 32-29 after three quarters.

Gochanour and Pru Mangan were selected to the all-tournament team.

Midland 43, Hall 41: The Red Devils were outscored 10-6 in the fourth quarter as they came up short in the third-place game of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Charlie Pellegrini scored 15 points for the Red Devils (2-2), while Natalia Zamora added 10 points.

Stark County 44, Henry-Senachwine 10: Harper Schrock scored seven points as the Mallards lost in the fifth-place game of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Mendota 36, Putnam County 16: Mariyah Elam scored 16 points to help the Trojans to a victory in the seventh-place game of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Karson and Eva Beetz each added six points for Mendota (1-3).

Cadencce Breckenridge had five points for PC (0-4).

IVC 61, Hall 33: Caroline Morris scored 15 points as the Red Devils dropped their final pool-play game Friday at the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Stark County 44, Mendota 22: Doyle had five points as the Trojans lost a pool-play game Friday at the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Midland 31, Henry-Senachwine 18: Bella Williams had eight points and two steals as the Mallards lost a pool-play game Friday in the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Riverdale 71, Bureau Valley 45: Brynley Doty scored 10 points as the Storm lost on the final day of the Bureau Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

Emily Wright added 10 point for BV.

BOYS BOWLING

At Joliet: Aiden McCray rolled a 1,269 six-game series to place 17th at the Plainfield North Invitational at Town & Country Lanes.

McCray started the day with a 297 game.

Also for L-P, Emerson Vasquez bowled a 1,115, Marquis Lorenzi had a 1,088, and Grady Sandor added a 1,081.

The Cavaliers placed 20th overall and seventh in the Silver Division with a 5,504.