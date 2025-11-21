Hall to have balanced offense, pressure defense using versatility, depth

The Hall boys basketball team is starting the season banged up from football and preseason injuries.

“We have two kids coming off broken legs, two ankle injuries and a couple with some soft tissue injuries, so we are hoping with the depth we have that we can stay competitive in the early part of the season and then be able to get healthy by the end,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “I think we’ll look a lot different at the end of the season.”

While the Red Devils, who went 11-17 last year, are dealing with injuries, they do have plenty of depth.

Senior Braden Curran returns after earning All-Three Rivers Conference East Division second-team honors last season. He averaged 12 points, six rebounds and two steals per game.

Senior Greyson Bickett (6 ppg, 2 apg, 1.5 spg) and sophomore Chace Sterling (3ppg, 3 rpg) also return after seeing significant action last winter.

Juniors Luke Bryant and Noah Plym and seniors Chase Burkart and Jack Curran are returning players expected to step into larger roles this season, while sophomore Jacob Andracke and seniors Clayton Fusinetti and Hunter Edgcomb could also make an impact.

“The strengths of our team this year are our versatility and depth,” Filippini said. “We have a lot of kids who are very similar skill and position wise and we’ll be able to use a lot of combinations. We feel like we can play a lot of guys and try to wear down teams with pressure.

“We are pretty confident in several of our kids who have put a lot of work to improve themselves this season. We keep telling the kids to make it hard on us coaches as far as decisions on who to play. So far in preseason practices, they have been.”

With the depth, Hall plans to pressure opponents.

“We have a lot of athletic kids,” Filippini said. “Not big, but long and athletic type kids. We think we will be able to pressure the ball in both the half court and full court phases of our defense. We also think we have great versatility. If we get into foul trouble, we are confident in the kids on the bench that can come in and provide good minutes.”

Offensively, Filippini expects the Red Devils to be balanced but he looks for Braden Curran, Plym, Bickett and Sterling to lead the way.

“I expected to be a balanced, uptempo offense this season,” Filippini said. “We really don’t have a 20 point per game scorer, but we think on any given night we can have three or four kids in double figures around the 10-15 point range. We may not have that go-to scorer, but we think we’ll be a lot harder to guard with several kids on the court who can score from different places.”

Filippini said the Red Devils’ goals are to be playing their best at the end of the season and win a regional title.